Built for logistical and tactical challenges: Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be showcasing tailor-made military trucks for demanding operations even under extreme conditions at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros 3351 A 6x6 impresses with its high performance, Allison 4500 SP six-speed automatic transmission and size 525 tires.

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros 4042 AS 6x6 is particularly well-suited for transport tasks with a high payload.

The Unimog U 4000 with soft top is distinguished, among other things, by its uncompromising off-road capability.

Franziska Cusumano, Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks: "The Middle East, North Africa and numerous other African countries are important sales regions for us. Our tailor-made vehicles with a wide range of partner solutions are well-suited for a wide variety of transport and support tasks. The almost global availability of spare parts and the almost global Mercedes-Benz Trucks service network also offer high added value in terms of vehicle repair and maintenance - and thus also sustainable customer benefits." Leinfelden-Echterdingen/Abu Dhabi- Reliability, robustness and profitability under very adverse operating and climatic conditions: Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks offers an ample product portfolio for the high vehicle requirements of armed forces as well as authorities and organizations with security tasks. The tried-and-tested supplier of numerous security and defense forces will provide an insight into its vehicle range at this year's IDEX, held from February 20th to 24th, 2023, in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be showcasing the Arocs 4652 AK 8x8/4 semitrailer truck with Hyva hook lift (Titan 30 65 SK) and Bruns roll-off load compartment floor (AGPS 7500), the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 3351 A 6x6 with automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 4042 AS 6x6 with hydraulic double winch made by HPC (TLS 2.20) and the Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 4000 with soft top. Some of the vehicles have been specially configured for areas with dry, hot and sandy environments. Franziska Cusumano, Head of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks & Custom Tailored Trucks: "The Middle East, North Africa and numerous other African countries are important sales regions for us. Our tailor-made vehicles with a wide range of partner solutions are well-suited for a wide variety of transport and support tasks. The almost global availability of spare parts and the almost global Mercedes-Benz service network also offer high added value in terms of vehicle repair and maintenance - and thus also sustainable customer benefits." Customized vehicle solutions At IDEX 2023, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will highlight the extent to which its logistical and tactical vehicles meet the requirements of the respective application and boost efficiency with smart technologies. The manufacturer uses its extensive range of tried-and-tested standard parts and components from its large-scale production vehicles. The result is customized off-road and protected vehicles with different bodies and conversions. The range extends from off-road Atego, Actros and Arocs model series trucks, to the high-capacity off-road Unimog and Zetros model series, and the heavy-duty Actros SLT and Arocs SLT semitrailer tractors. These wheeled vehicles are designed so that they can reach the respective destination in the area of application as quickly and safely as possible on roads and paved paths as well as on very demanding terrain and under various different climatic and environmental conditions. Depending on the model, the specific vehicle range is characterized by equipment features such as high-torque and robust engines, all-wheel drive with single tires, transverse and interaxle differential locks, tire pressure control system, air and rail loading capability, fording depth up to 1,200 millimeters, roof hatch and numerous other features. If required, the vehicles are also available for delivery with special equipment for defense tasks - for example with military single-color or multi-color camouflage paintwork as well as camouflage light circuit and convoy lamp. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks support the experts from Mercedes-Benz Custom Tailored Trucks (CTT) for special conversions. CTT has made it its mission to deliver tailor-made solutions even for very difficult customer requirements - for a wide variety of terrain profiles, extreme temperatures and very high maneuverability as well as for heavy loads, extraordinary functions and various special requests. The Mercedes-Benz Arocs model series The proven Mercedes-Benz Arocs impressively combines power, reliability and robustness. This comes as a result of its high-torque engines and highly resilient drive components, as well as a solid chassis and suspension design. Various basic variants in combination with a wide range of possible special equipment optimize the operational off-road capability as well as in demanding climatic and environmental conditions. Thanks to a diversity of available drive types and cab sizes, the Arocs can be very well configured for specific applications and customer requirements. The vast suitability for a host of bodies and the preparation of the frame design ex works for different applications result in sophisticated, complete vehicle solutions. One highlight of the Arocs model series is the low-emission Euro VI engines. Customers can choose the right drive for their applications from four economical, long, block engines with a variety of power levels and variants. The engine spectrum ranges from 7.7 liters displacement with 175 kW (238 hp) to 15.6 liters displacement and 460 kW (625 hp). This makes it possible to transport heavy loads with gross combination mass of up to 250 tons (up to 180 tons without an additional cooler). For use in regions with lower emission requirements or inferior fuel qualities, the Arocs is also available with a wide range of robust engines with Euro III, IV or V emissions certification. Solutions are also available for operation with NATO fuels (F34/F63). Another solid basis for success is the high efficiency of the Arocs. In addition to the low consumption of the engines, it is also characterized by lower repair and maintenance costs. Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4652 AK 8x8/4 The Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4652 AK 8x8/4 showcased at IDEX 2023 is predestined for off-road transportation of heavy and high-quality equipment. The vehicle is powered by the OM 473 380 kW (517 hp) Euro V six-cylinder in-line diesel engine with 2,600 Nm torque and 15.6 liter displacement. The Mercedes-Benz G 280-16/11.7-0.69 transmission is operated by Mercedes-Benz Powershift 3 - either fully automatically with maximum relief for the driver or optionally in manual mode. The torque of the engine is transferred by a turbo retarder clutch (TRK). As a combination of a hydraulic start-off clutch and retarder in a common component, it enables sensitive moving-off and maneuvering even under high load with input torques of up to 3,000 Nm and the use of full engine output up to the tractive force limit even on steep stretches - and this is "wear-free" compared with a conventional clutch. As a primary retarder, TRK develops a high, continuous braking output of 350 kW (476 hp). Together with the powerful engine brake with up to 475 kW (646 hp), TRK ensures a high level of safety and protects the service brakes even with very high loads on long downhill gradients. At the appropriate engine speed, the hydraulic clutch is mechanically actuated - particularly economically and fuel-efficiently. The dimensions of the four-axle Arocs 4652 AK 8x8/4 are (L x W x H) 10,848 x 2,600 x 3,973 millimeters with a wheelbase of 5,750 millimeters. The vehicle has a permissible gross mass of 46 tons (twice nine tons on the two front axles and twice 14 tons on the two rear axles) and a gross combination mass of 250 tons. With the seat/bunk combination (two bunks) at the rear, the StreamSpace L cab offers space for six people including personal equipment, which remains easily accessible at practically any time. Special equipment relevant for defense missions includes high fording capability and special stowage options for the equipment. In addition, a semi-automatic tire pressure control system with infinitely variable pressure adjustment for improved off-road capability and the Mercedes-Benz 123-10c power take-off. The Arocs features tubeless single tires on the front axles (16.00 R 20 Cross Country) and on the rear axles (24.00 R 21 Cross Country) for very good traction on soft surfaces such as sand. The Arocs 4652 AK 8x8/4 with the Titan 30 65 SK hook lift supplied by Hyva with a load capacity of 30 tons will be on display at IDEX 2023. In addition, there is the AGPS 7500 roll-off load compartment floor made by Bruns. This platform is suitable for the transportation of vehicles up to 7 meters in length, 2.6 meters in width and 22.5 tons in weight, but can also be extended for the transportation of vehicles up to 3.4 meters in width. The efficient transportation of several heavy vehicles, including loading and unloading, by just one crew is possible if the Arocs is fitted with a suitable trailer coupling for mounting trailers with additional platforms. The Mercedes-Benz Zetros concept Designed for durability, ease of use and high off-road capability, the new generation Zetros truck with American cab has been specifically designed to meet the requirements of regions with limited infrastructure, lower emissions requirements and thus the use of lower fuel grades. The low cab enables high special bodies such as drilling rigs or turntable ladders and use under difficult conditions for people and materials. All Zetros are powered by a particularly powerful and robust in-line six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 12.8 liters in the Euro III and V emission stages to make the benefits even more versatile. In addition to the familiar 4x4 and 6x6 versions with permanent all-wheel drive, models with 4x2 and 6x4 axle configurations are now also available. Reinforced driveline components enable gross combination masses of up to 80 tons for the three-axle vehicle and up to 120 tons as a semitrailer truck. The permitted total mass of the three-axle vehicles can optionally be increased to up to 40 tons. The new generation of Zetros is optionally available with single or twin tires. The significantly reduced vibration and shock load of the vehicle crew on challenging stretches of a route enables higher speeds and thus greater transport performance while at the same time increasing safety for loads and personnel. In addition to the M cab with space for three people and a crew cab for up to seven people, the Zetro's American cab concept also offers easy access to the engine compartment, easy entry and exit, a low overall height and all this in a very robust design. Since there is no need to tilt the cab, there are further advantages for use. This means that crew and equipment can remain in the cab even when working in the engine compartment and the functions installed there, such as the communication system, can continue to be used. Personnel and material remain protected from dirt and weather. The windshield can be cleaned quickly and as safely as possible thanks to the walk-on hood. Mercedes-Benz Zetros 3351 A 6x6 With the Zetros 3351 A 6x6, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks underpins the reputation of the Zetros as an extreme workhorse that can effortlessly cope with potholes and mud holes, mountains and hills, sand, dust, cold and heat. This applies in particular to the first version of the vehicle with tubeless tires in size 525 in combination with the automatic tire pressure control system. The chassis presented at IDEX 2023 is powered by the powerful OM 460 Euro V in-line six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 12.8 liters. The diesel engine delivers an impressive 375 kW (510 hp/2,400 Nm). The 4500 SP automatic transmission without retarder provides even more vehicle dynamics. The six-speed transmission control, which was newly introduced in 2021, enables faster and at the same time gentler moving off and acceleration without interruptions in tractive force thanks to fully automatic gear selection in many situations. This, in turn, makes it easier for drivers to operate the vehicle successfully and smoothly. The dimensions of the three-axle Zetros are (L x W x H) 9,216 x 2,800 x 2,991 millimeters with a wheelbase of 4,450 millimeters. The comparatively short wheelbase results in a greater ramp angle and thus optimizes handling in off-road terrain. The vehicle has a permissible gross mass of 33 tons (7.5 tons on the front axle and 13 tons each on the two rear axles) and a gross combination mass of 120 tons. The M cab with center seat provides space for three people. EMPL's torsion-free platform body enables the Zetros 3351 A 6x6 to be used in a wide range of applications - whether for transporting people, materials or containers. However, water tank or fuel tank bodies are also possible, for example. Mercedes-Benz Zetros 4042 AS 6x6 The 4042 AS 6x6 semitrailer truck exhibited at IDEX 2023 is a supplement to the product range that has been available since 2022. The OM 460 Euro III in-line six-cylinder engine with a displacement of 12.8 liters delivers 310 kW (421 hp/2,100 Nm). The chassis is fitted with a Mercedes-Benz G260-16/11.7-0.69 transmission with dual-plate dry clutch. The dimensions of the two-axle Zetros are (L x W x H) 8,800 x 2,550 x 3,500 millimeters with a wheelbase of 4,800 millimeters. The vehicle has a permissible gross mass of 40 tons (9 tons on the front axle and twice 16 tons on the rear axle) and a gross combination mass of 120 tons. The M cab with center seat has space for 3 people. The Zetros features tubeless single tires on the front and rear axles (14.00 R 20 Cross Country) for excellent traction on soft ground. The special equipment of the vehicle showcased at IDEX 2023 that is relevant to defense operations includes not only high fording capability, but also special stowage options for the equipment and the Mercedes-Benz 131-2c power take-off. As a body, the American cab variant vehicle is equipped with the TLS 2.20 hydraulic double winch made by HPC with an output of 2 x 20 tons. Unimog: Benchmark for off-road capability For years, Unimog has been one of the most widespread high-capacity off-road trucks in the world. And this comes as a result of its robustness, reliability and durability. In Thailand, for example, a Unimog fleet has been on the road for over 35 years. The Unimog U 4000 and U 5000 model series are practically unrivaled in their range of applications for difficult operations away from roads and paved paths. Areas of application include military and humanitarian aid organizations, forest fire fighting, disaster relief and service and maintenance work in hard-to-reach places. In conjunction with many qualified bodybuilders, this results in completely individual system solutions. Unimog U 4000 with folding top The vehicle showcased at IDEX 2023 is the tried-and-tested Unimog U 4000 with a long wheelbase. The OM 924 LA Euro III in-line four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 4.8 liters delivers an output of 160 kW (218 hp)/810 Nm. The dimensions of the Unimog 4000 are (L x W x H) 5,920 mm x 2,336 mm x 2,558 mm with a wheelbase of 3,850 mm. The permissible gross mass is 9.5 tons (4.4 tons on the front axle and 5.3 tons on the rear axle). The variability of the Unimog is given a whole new dimension by the cab with folding top. With this version, the roof can be folded away. The plug-in windows of the doors can be removed and stowed in the cab. The windshield can be folded forwards. A roll bar has been optionally integrated into the body for crew safety. After having removed the cab body, the driver and front passenger have all-round visibility limited merely by the body. By reducing the vehicle height, transportation by air freight or below deck on ships is made easier. In addition, the vehicle is suitable for low passages that are otherwise impassable for vehicles of this weight class. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks offers a very special solution for customers thanks to the folding top available for this model series. The basis for the uncompromising off-road capability of the Unimog U 4000 is the flexible frame with tubular cross members. It ensures the necessary stability on the road while also being able to twist off-road. This is ensured by the three-point mounts for the cab, engine, transmission and body, as well as defined interfaces for attachments and bodies. This means that even deflections of 500 millimeters are possible. The Unimog with torsion-free platform as well as bow and tarp is the ideal transport and logistics vehicle for remote areas with inadequate or destroyed infrastructure. Folding benches for transporting people can also be set up on the platform. Portal axles give the Unimog its very high ground clearance. This means that it can even cope with rough terrain and obstacles up to half a meter high. Thanks to a reduction on the hub reduction gear, the full torque is effective on the ground - for increased traction on difficult terrain. With a fording capability of up to 1,200 millimeters and a tire pressure control system, there is hardly a swampy landscape or dry desert that the Unimog cannot cope with. Attachments Original Link

