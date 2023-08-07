EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 1

In the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a number of 1,504,839 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Trading Venue (MIC code)  
02 August 2023387,17233.3084Xetra  
02 August 2023100,18233.3113CBOE Europe (CEUX)  
03 August 2023394,09033.4381Xetra  
03 August 2023109,60133.4398CBOE Europe (CEUX)  
04 August 2023387,67534.0345Xetra  
04 August 2023126,11934.0331CBOE Europe (CEUX)  

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 amounts to 1,504,839 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 07 August 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


Language:English
Company:Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet:www.daimlertruck.com

 
