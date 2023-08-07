Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 1

In the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 04 August 2023, a number of 1,504,839 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Trading Venue (MIC code) 02 August 2023 387,172 33.3084 Xetra 02 August 2023 100,182 33.3113 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 03 August 2023 394,090 33.4381 Xetra 03 August 2023 109,601 33.4398 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 04 August 2023 387,675 34.0345 Xetra 04 August 2023 126,119 34.0331 CBOE Europe (CEUX)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 amounts to 1,504,839 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 07 August 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management