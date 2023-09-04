Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 5

In the time period from 28 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023, a number of 1,201,416 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 28 August 2023 347,028 32.6532 11,331,574.69 Xetra 28 August 2023 182,661 32.6500 5,963,881.65 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 28 August 2023 56,135 32.6515 1,832,891.95 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 28 August 2023 51,838 32.6542 1,692,728.42 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 31 August 2023 2,679 32.3469 86,657.35 Xetra 01 September 2023 323,845 32.4151 10,497,468.06 Xetra 01 September 2023 160,192 32.4154 5,192,687.76 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 01 September 2023 31,323 32.4115 1,015,225.41 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 01 September 2023 45,715 32.4138 1,481,796.87 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023 amounts to 4,678,967 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 04 September 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management