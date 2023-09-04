CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
Today at 05:34 am
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
04.09.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 5
In the time period from 28 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023, a number of 1,201,416 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Date
Number of shares
Average price in EUR
Total amount in EUR
Trading Venue (MIC code)
28 August 2023
347,028
32.6532
11,331,574.69
Xetra
28 August 2023
182,661
32.6500
5,963,881.65
CBOE Europe (CEUX)
28 August 2023
56,135
32.6515
1,832,891.95
Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
28 August 2023
51,838
32.6542
1,692,728.42
Aquis Europe (AQEU)
31 August 2023
2,679
32.3469
86,657.35
Xetra
01 September 2023
323,845
32.4151
10,497,468.06
Xetra
01 September 2023
160,192
32.4154
5,192,687.76
CBOE Europe (CEUX)
01 September 2023
31,323
32.4115
1,015,225.41
Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
01 September 2023
45,715
32.4138
1,481,796.87
Aquis Europe (AQEU)
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023 amounts to 4,678,967 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program.
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 04 September 2023
Daimler Truck Holding AG
The Board of Management
04.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Daimler Truck Holding AG is specialized in designing, manufacturing and marketing trucks and buses. The business activity is structured around 4 areas:
- medium and heavy truck sales: Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, Freightliner, Western Star and BharatBenz brands;
- bus and coach sales: Thomas Built, Fuso, BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands;
- bus chassis sales: Thomas Built and Mercedes-Benz brands.
- financial service provision: financing, leasing, insurance brokerage etc.
In addition, the group owns 50% of BFDA, a company specialized in manufacturing trucks under the Auman brand.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30.1%), North America (44.3%), Asia (12.9%), Latin America (9%) and others (3.7%).