Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

04.09.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 5

In the time period from 28 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023, a number of 1,201,416 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

DateNumber of sharesAverage price in EURTotal amount in EURTrading Venue (MIC code)
28 August 2023347,02832.653211,331,574.69Xetra
28 August 2023182,66132.65005,963,881.65CBOE Europe (CEUX)
28 August 202356,13532.65151,832,891.95Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
28 August 202351,83832.65421,692,728.42Aquis Europe (AQEU)
31 August 20232,67932.346986,657.35Xetra
01 September 2023323,84532.415110,497,468.06Xetra
01 September 2023160,19232.41545,192,687.76CBOE Europe (CEUX)
01 September 202331,32332.41151,015,225.41Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
01 September 202345,71532.41381,481,796.87Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 01 September 2023 amounts to 4,678,967 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 04 September 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet:www.daimlertruck.com

 
04.09.2023 CET/CEST

