10.10.2023 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 10

In the time period from 02 October 2023 until and including 06 October 2023, a number of 1,749,058 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

DateNumber of sharesAverage price in EURTotal amount in EURTrading Venue (MIC code)
02 October 202373,84332.79732,421,851.02Xetra
02 October 202386,00332.79872,820,786.60CBOE Europe (CEUX)
02 October 202321,48032.7980704,501.04Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
02 October 202327,34732.7989896,951.52Aquis Europe (AQEU)
03 October 2023334,80432.494810,879,389.02Xetra
03 October 2023110,46132.48363,588,170.94CBOE Europe (CEUX)
03 October 202322,99932.4842747,104.12Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
03 October 202331,28532.48381,016,255.68Aquis Europe (AQEU)
04 October 2023345,96331.947211,052,549.15Xetra
04 October 2023114,15031.94673,646,715.81CBOE Europe (CEUX)
04 October 202323,95231.9485765,230.47Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
04 October 202332,34231.94761,033,249.28Aquis Europe (AQEU)
05 October 2023349,75431.910811,160,929.94Xetra
05 October 2023116,45931.90963,716,160.11CBOE Europe (CEUX)
05 October 202324,86031.9124793,342.26Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
05 October 202333,35631.91191,064,453.34Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 06 October 2023 amounts to 8,524,809 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 10 October 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management


