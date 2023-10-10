Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 10

In the time period from 02 October 2023 until and including 06 October 2023, a number of 1,749,058 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 02 October 2023 73,843 32.7973 2,421,851.02 Xetra 02 October 2023 86,003 32.7987 2,820,786.60 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 02 October 2023 21,480 32.7980 704,501.04 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 02 October 2023 27,347 32.7989 896,951.52 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 03 October 2023 334,804 32.4948 10,879,389.02 Xetra 03 October 2023 110,461 32.4836 3,588,170.94 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 03 October 2023 22,999 32.4842 747,104.12 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 03 October 2023 31,285 32.4838 1,016,255.68 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 04 October 2023 345,963 31.9472 11,052,549.15 Xetra 04 October 2023 114,150 31.9467 3,646,715.81 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 04 October 2023 23,952 31.9485 765,230.47 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 04 October 2023 32,342 31.9476 1,033,249.28 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 05 October 2023 349,754 31.9108 11,160,929.94 Xetra 05 October 2023 116,459 31.9096 3,716,160.11 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 05 October 2023 24,860 31.9124 793,342.26 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 05 October 2023 33,356 31.9119 1,064,453.34 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 06 October 2023 amounts to 8,524,809 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 10 October 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management