05.03.2024 / 14:51 CET/CEST

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, March 5, 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The Management Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") resolved on November 24, 2023 to acquire up to 1,030,000 own shares (ISIN DE000DTR0CK8, "Daimler Truck-Shares ") on the stock exchange in the period from March 18, 2024 up to and including March 21, 2024.

The acquisition of the Daimler Truck-Shares is based on Art. 71 para. 1 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and serves the sole purpose of fulfilling the obligations arising from the employee share programs for employees of Daimler Truck AG and its subsidiaries (with the exception of Fleetboard Logistics GmbH) in Germany and Spain (Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) 596/2014").

Daimler Truck will spend up to EUR 44,114,900 (excluding incidental costs) on the acquisition of up to 1,030,000 of its own shares as part of the two employee share programs based on the closing price EUR 42.83 of March 4, 2024 (XETRA). In the course of last year's employee share program, Daimler Truck acquired around 532,040 shares in the first quarter of 2023 at a total acquisition price of around EUR 16,115,492 (excluding incidental costs) with a participation rate of 33,5 percent. This year, a comparable participation rate is expected.

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The buyback is carried out on behalf and for the account of Daimler Truck through the intervention of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must carry out the acquisition of the Daimler Truck-Shares in accordance with the aforementioned regulations.

The credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Daimler Truck-Shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by Daimler Truck. The Management Board may terminate the share buyback program - in compliance with the insider law provisions of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - at any time.

In particular, the buyback will be effected in compliance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the specifications contained in the employee share program. Above all, the Daimler Truck-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

On August 1, 2023, Daimler Truck announced a share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2 billion in a separate disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. During the period of the employee share program from March 18 to March 21, 2024, no own shares will be acquired pursuant to the share buyback program announced on August 1, 2023.

The transactions will be announced in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Daimler Truck will provide regular updates on the progress of the employee share program at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/employee-share-programs and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.