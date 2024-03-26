CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
March 26, 2024 at 11:31 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
26.03.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback – employee share program
In the time period from March 18, 2024 until and including March 20, 2024, a number of 504,820 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the employee share programs of Daimler Truck Holding AG; for employees of Daimler Truck AG and its subsidiaries (with the exception of Fleetboard Logistics GmbH) in Germany and Spain, of which the start date was announced on March 4, 2024, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for March 18, 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Date
Number of shares
Average price in EUR
Total amount in EUR
Trading Venue (MIC code)
18 March 2024
133.736
46,96
6.280.242,56
Xetra
19 March 2024
200.302
47,34
9.482.366,71
Xetra
20 March 2024
170.782
47,08
8.040.416,56
Xetra
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/employee-share-programs
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a commissioned credit institution.
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 26 March 2024
Daimler Truck Holding AG
The Board of Management
Daimler Truck Holding AG is specialized in designing, manufacturing and marketing trucks and buses. The business activity is structured around 4 areas:
- medium and heavy truck sales: Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, Freightliner, Western Star and BharatBenz brands;
- bus and coach sales: Thomas Built, Fuso, BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands;
- bus chassis sales: Thomas Built and Mercedes-Benz brands.
- financial service provision: financing, leasing, insurance brokerage etc.
In addition, the group owns 50% of BFDA, a company specialized in manufacturing trucks under the Auman brand.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30.1%), North America (44.3%), Asia (12.9%), Latin America (9%) and others (3.7%).