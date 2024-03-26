EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

26.03.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback – employee share program

In the time period from March 18, 2024 until and including March 20, 2024, a number of 504,820 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the employee share programs of Daimler Truck Holding AG; for employees of Daimler Truck AG and its subsidiaries (with the exception of Fleetboard Logistics GmbH) in Germany and Spain, of which the start date was announced on March 4, 2024, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for March 18, 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 18 March 2024 133.736 46,96 6.280.242,56 Xetra 19 March 2024 200.302 47,34 9.482.366,71 Xetra 20 March 2024 170.782 47,08 8.040.416,56 Xetra

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/employee-share-programs

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a commissioned credit institution.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 26 March 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management