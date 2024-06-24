EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



24.06.2024 / 13:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 23

In the time period from 17 June 2024 until and including 21 June 2024, a number of 676,955 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 17 June 2024 174,527 36.7373 6,411,650.76 Xetra 17 June 2024 61,440 36.6886 2,254,147.58 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 17 June 2024 6,888 36.6936 252,745.52 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 17 June 2024 11,752 36.6965 431,257.27 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 21 June 2024 314,216 36.7366 11,543,227.51 Xetra 21 June 2024 108,132 36.6675 3,964,930.11 CBOE Europe (CEUX)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 21 June 2024 amounts to 24,125,363 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 24 June 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management