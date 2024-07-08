EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



08.07.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 25

In the time period from 01 July 2024 until and including 05 July 2024, a number of 582,620 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 02 July 2024 101,814 36.5261 3,718,868.35 Xetra 02 July 2024 5,815 36.5113 212,313.21 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 03 July 2024 98,853 36.4543 3,603,616.92 Xetra 03 July 2024 3,673 36.3781 133,616.76 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 04 July 2024 10,234 36.3600 372,108.24 Xetra 05 July 2024 248,857 36.4028 9,059,091.60 Xetra 05 July 2024 113,374 36.3697 4,123,378.37 CBOE Europe (CEUX)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 05 July 2024 amounts to 24,758,746 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 08 July 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management