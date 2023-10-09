WEILHEIM/TECK (dpa-AFX) - The purchase of land for Cellcentric's planned fuel cell factory in Weilheim/Teck is making slow progress. So far, 96 percent of the land in the municipality's planned Rosenloh industrial park has been committed, a spokeswoman said. "We continue to work intensively on the implementation of the industrial park." She did not want to comment on details. She spoke of "extremely difficult negotiations." The local council will consider the issue on Oct. 17.

A Cellcentric spokesman said, "We continue to maintain a close and constructive exchange with all parties involved in order to find a timely solution that takes into account the interests of all parties."

Thirty hectares are earmarked for the Rosenloh industrial park. A majority of the citizens of the municipality in the Esslingen district had voted in favor of designating the industrial estate. Minister President Winfried Kretschmann had campaigned for the project. According to the Green politician, the settlement of companies in the southwest is a "matter for the boss".

Cellcentric, a joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo, wants to build the plant and develop drives for heavy trucks there. In the transition from combustion engines to new drive systems, Daimler Truck is focusing on batteries and fuel cells. The manufacturer sees itself as the world market leader for commercial vehicles and employs more than 100,000 people.

The municipality hopes the settlement will provide further development opportunities. Environmentalists had criticized the use of land and what they saw as overly generous planning for the area, for which land is being purchased from private individuals. According to earlier information, a total of around 800 people are to work at the factory one day./ols/DP/zb