    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:24:08 2023-04-25 am EDT
30.75 EUR   +2.62%
05:00aDAIMLER TRUCK : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:49aDAIMLER TRUCK : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:02aDAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
DAIMLER TRUCK : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

04/25/2023 | 05:00am EDT
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 45.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 53 065 M 58 506 M 58 506 M
Net income 2023 3 067 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
Net Debt 2023 11 874 M 13 092 M 13 092 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 24 656 M 27 184 M 27 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 104 729
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,96 €
Average target price 40,34 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.51%27 184
PACCAR, INC.10.87%38 549
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.35%23 715
KOMATSU LTD.13.80%23 027
EXOR N.V.10.54%19 170
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.08%18 894
