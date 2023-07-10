Daimler Truck Holding AG is specialized in designing, manufacturing and marketing trucks and buses. The business activity is structured around 4 areas: - medium and heavy truck sales: Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, Freightliner, Western Star and BharatBenz brands; - bus and coach sales: Thomas Built, Fuso, BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands; - bus chassis sales: Thomas Built and Mercedes-Benz brands. - financial service provision: financing, leasing, insurance brokerage etc. In addition, the group owns 50% of BFDA, a company specialized in manufacturing trucks under the Auman brand. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30.1%), North America (44.3%), Asia (12.9%), Latin America (9%) and others (3.7%).