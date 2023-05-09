Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:55:13 2023-05-09 am EDT
29.95 EUR   +2.15%
02:53aDAIMLER TRUCK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:45aDAIMLER TRUCK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:22aDaimler Truck sees higher returns as supply chains, demand improve
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DAIMLER TRUCK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

05/09/2023 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
02:53aDAIMLER TRUCK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:45aDAIMLER TRUCK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:22aDaimler Truck sees higher returns as supply chains, demand improve
RE
01:06aDaimler Truck triples profit - outlook confirmed
DP
05/03DAIMLER TRUCK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/02RIZON Announces Three Cabover Truck Models Designed for Urban Delivery Applications
CI
05/01Introducing Greenlane : Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRoc..
AQ
04/30Daimler Truck Works Council Chairman Criticizes Subsidy Policy in Europe
DP
04/28Mercedes-Benz targets further good price development - share price down
DP
04/28Introducing Greenlane : Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRoc..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 53 526 M 58 975 M 58 975 M
Net income 2023 3 142 M 3 462 M 3 462 M
Net Debt 2023 11 658 M 12 844 M 12 844 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,62x
Yield 2023 5,09%
Capitalization 24 129 M 26 585 M 26 585 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 104 729
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,32 €
Average target price 40,55 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG1.30%26 585
PACCAR, INC.10.28%38 004
KOMATSU LTD.15.86%23 369
EPIROC AB (PUBL)8.40%23 339
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-10.15%19 298
EXOR N.V.11.22%19 274
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer