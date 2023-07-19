DAIMLER TRUCK : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
Today at 04:17 pm
RBC analyst Nick Housden maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 53.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:58:14 2023-07-19 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|32.88 EUR
|-1.16%
|-0.67%
|+13.39%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.39%
|30 751 M $
|+34.67%
|25 716 M $
|+4.85%
|23 481 M $
|+41.92%
|22 580 M $
|+20.70%
|21 142 M $
|-3.49%
|20 580 M $
|+12.36%
|17 360 M $
|+34.90%
|46 693 M $
|+18.58%
|11 555 M $
|+22.77%
|11 504 M $