Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:44:10 2023-03-15 am EDT
29.73 EUR   -2.43%
06:16aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Thomas Martin Daum, buy
EQ
06:09aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karl Deppen, buy
EQ
06:03aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Dr. Andreas Gorbach, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karl Deppen, buy

03/15/2023 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2023 / 11:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Deppen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI
529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.7800 EUR 125551.6200 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.7800 EUR 125551.6200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt a. M.
MIC: XFRA


15.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81315  15.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
06:16aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Thomas Martin Daum, buy
EQ
06:09aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karl Deppen, buy
EQ
06:03aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Dr. Andreas Gorbach, buy
EQ
05:59aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Jochen Götz, buy
EQ
05:56aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Stephan Unger, buy
EQ
05:50aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: Jürgen Hartwig, buy
EQ
05:46aDd : Daimler Truck Holding AG: John O'Leary, buy
EQ
03/13Daimler Truck Holding AG : Encouraging momentum
MS
03/13DAIMLER TRUCK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/10Daimler Truck enters new year with optimism - cost target postponed
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 54 725 M 58 655 M 58 655 M
Net income 2023 3 179 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
Net Debt 2023 11 431 M 12 252 M 12 252 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,43x
Yield 2023 5,42%
Capitalization 25 071 M 26 872 M 26 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 105 423
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 30,47 €
Average target price 38,68 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.25%26 872
PACCAR, INC.9.96%37 908
KOMATSU LTD.12.03%22 656
EPIROC AB (PUBL)4.48%21 750
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-5.85%20 284
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.19%18 586