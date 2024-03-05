Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2024 / 16:29 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Unger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI
529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares as part of a Phantom Share Program of Daimler Truck Holding AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.89 EUR 180080.67 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.89 EUR 180080.67 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
90013  05.03.2024 CET/CEST

