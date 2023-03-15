DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Thomas Martin Daum, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.03.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thomas Martin
|Last name(s):
|Daum
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000DTR0CK8
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|30.7800 EUR
|653090.0400 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|30.7800 EUR
|653090.0400 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt am Main
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|
|Fasanenweg 10
|
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|
