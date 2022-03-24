Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler Truck Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/24 04:06:40 am EDT
25.26 EUR   +5.20%
03:26aDaimler Truck 2021 Revenue Rose; Expects Increase in Sales
DJ
03/21DAIMLER TRUCK : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/15Mercedes to continue EV investments despite Ukraine war disruptions
RE
Daimler Truck 2021 Revenue Rose; Expects Increase in Sales

03/24/2022 | 03:26am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Daimler Truck Holding AG on Thursday said it met its targets for 2021 boosted by market recovery and cost measures, and expects sales to increase in the current year despite supply-chain bottlenecks.

The German commercial-vehicles maker said full-year revenue came in at 39.8 billion euros ($43.8 billion), a 10% increase from a year earlier. Incoming orders in the industrial business increased 37% to 590,000 units driven by strong demand across segments, it said.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were EUR2.55 billion, compared with EUR657 million, while the adjusted return on sales of the industrial business was at 6.1%, it said.

The company said it delivered on its cost reduction and margin improvement targets, though its truck portfolio in Europe and North America was affected by supply-chain constraints.

Looking at 2022, Daimler Truck said it doesn't expect its supply chains to be significantly affected by the war in Ukraine, thought it expects bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry to continue to negatively affect sales, mainly in the first half.

The company expects revenue in the range of EUR45.5 billion to EUR47.5 billion and a significant increase in adjusted EBIT in the current year.

For its industrial business, it anticipates an increase in unit sales to a range of between 500,000 and 520,000 units. The return on sales adjusted for the industrial business is seen at between 7% and 9%, the company said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 0325ET

Financials
Sales 2021 39 810 M 43 801 M 43 801 M
Net income 2021 2 562 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
Net cash 2021 5 476 M 6 024 M 6 024 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 759 M 21 740 M 21 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 101 550
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,01 €
Average target price 38,43 €
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-25.64%21 740
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.50%243 312
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.98%106 321
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.32%74 532
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.69%67 034
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.33%63 613