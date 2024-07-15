Consolidated Market Consensus Q2 / 2024 Daimler Truck as of July 15, 2024
Daimler Truck
Trucks North
Mercedes-Benz
Trucks Asia
Daimler Buses
Reconciliation
Industrial
Financial
in € mn
Group
America
Business
Services
Revenue
13,274
6,036
4,641
1,425
1,193
-782
12,513
760
EBIT adjusted
1,259
765
403
48
78
-89
1,205
53
RoS
9.5%
12.7%
8.7%
3.4%
6.6%
11.5%
9.6%
Consolidated Market Consensus FY / 2024 Daimler Truck as of July 15, 2024
Daimler Truck
Trucks North
Mercedes-Benz
Trucks Asia
Daimler Buses
Reconciliation
Industrial
Financial
in € mn
Group
America
Business
Services
Revenue
54,290
23,553
19,494
6,392
5,033
-3,188
51,285
3,006
EBIT adjusted
5,100
2,918
1,730
256
323
-361
4,866
235
RoS
9.4%
12.4%
8.9%
4.0%
6.4%
11.5%
9.5%
Disclaimer
The consensus is composed of the forecasts of various sell-side analysts who regularly follow the results of Daimler Truck. It is based on estimates and forecasts regarding our revenue and EBIT adjusted which has been collected after our last disclosure until today. The opinions, estimates, forecasts and recommendations of the analysts and the aggregated consensus information regarding Daimler Truck's performance are solely those of the analysts and do not represent opinions, estimates or forecasts by Daimler Truck or its management. The information is being provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy, hold or sell any securities or other financial instruments of Daimler Truck. The publication by Daimler Truck should not be regarded under any circumstances as a confirmation, endorsement or approval by Daimler Truck or its management of all or any part of these forecasts. By providing these estimates, Daimler Truck does not endorse or make any representations regarding the forecasts, estimates, predictions, opinions or recommendations of such analysts and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of such estimates and undertakes no obligation to update or revise such estimates. Furthermore, Daimler Truck provides no assurances, guarantees or warranties with respect to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein.
