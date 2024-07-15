Consolidated Market Consensus Q2 / 2024 Daimler Truck as of July 15, 2024

Daimler Truck

Trucks North

Mercedes-Benz

Trucks Asia

Daimler Buses

Reconciliation

Industrial

Financial

in € mn

Group

America

Business

Services

Revenue

13,274

6,036

4,641

1,425

1,193

-782

12,513

760

EBIT adjusted

1,259

765

403

48

78

-89

1,205

53

RoS

9.5%

12.7%

8.7%

3.4%

6.6%

11.5%

9.6%

Consolidated Market Consensus FY / 2024 Daimler Truck as of July 15, 2024

Daimler Truck

Trucks North

Mercedes-Benz

Trucks Asia

Daimler Buses

Reconciliation

Industrial

Financial

in € mn

Group

America

Business

Services

Revenue

54,290

23,553

19,494

6,392

5,033

-3,188

51,285

3,006

EBIT adjusted

5,100

2,918

1,730

256

323

-361

4,866

235

RoS

9.4%

12.4%

8.9%

4.0%

6.4%

11.5%

9.5%

Disclaimer

The consensus is composed of the forecasts of various sell-side analysts who regularly follow the results of Daimler Truck. It is based on estimates and forecasts regarding our revenue and EBIT adjusted which has been collected after our last disclosure until today. The opinions, estimates, forecasts and recommendations of the analysts and the aggregated consensus information regarding Daimler Truck's performance are solely those of the analysts and do not represent opinions, estimates or forecasts by Daimler Truck or its management. The information is being provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy, hold or sell any securities or other financial instruments of Daimler Truck. The publication by Daimler Truck should not be regarded under any circumstances as a confirmation, endorsement or approval by Daimler Truck or its management of all or any part of these forecasts. By providing these estimates, Daimler Truck does not endorse or make any representations regarding the forecasts, estimates, predictions, opinions or recommendations of such analysts and assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of such estimates and undertakes no obligation to update or revise such estimates. Furthermore, Daimler Truck provides no assurances, guarantees or warranties with respect to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein.

