  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:40 2022-09-19 am EDT
24.45 EUR   -1.21%
Daimler Truck CEO says output could be five times higher without supply chain problems

09/19/2022 | 06:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover

HANNOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Daimler Truck's deliveries could have been five times higher in 2021 and 2022 if it had not faced supply chain problems, its chief executive Martin Daum told Reuters.

Daum said in an interview on the sidelines of the IAA Transportation conference in Hannover on Monday that he did not see any signs of demand dipping in the truck market and that order books were filling up the moment they were opened.

This demand meant the truck and bus maker was still able to pass on its higher costs, enabling margins to recover from a hit during the pandemic to the target range of 7-9%.

The company sold 120,961 units in the second quarter of 2022, up 4% from the same period last year.

Daimler Truck aims for up to 60% of its sales to be electric or hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2030, Daum said after the firm introduced its first heavy electric truck, fuelled by LFP batteries to reach a range of up to 500 kilometres.

Daum said Europe, and Germany in particular, was lagging on building battery production, with most still coming from Asia.

"Germany has a clear competitive disadvantage when it comes to energy prices," Daum said, referring to record high energy prices in the German market caused in part by a standoff on gas deliveries between Germany and Russia.

This could hold back the country's ambitions to build batteries, a highly energy-intensive process, Daum said.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG -1.58% 24.36 Delayed Quote.-23.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.30% 60.1166 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 467 M 48 574 M 48 574 M
Net income 2022 2 455 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
Net Debt 2022 9 077 M 9 097 M 9 097 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 20 368 M 20 413 M 20 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 103 386
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,75 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-23.35%20 413
PACCAR, INC.-3.54%29 605
KOMATSU LTD.4.21%18 573
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.37%17 972
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-30.39%17 284
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-19.80%16 003