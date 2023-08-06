FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck's Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz has died in a "tragic accident," the company said on Sunday.

Goetz, 52, died on Saturday, a statement said, without giving details of the accident.

"The Supervisory Board and Board of Management recognise Jochen Goetz as a highly valued person and an outstanding figure in the successful establishment and further development of Daimler Truck as an independent company," the statement said.

"His high level of professionalism as well as his positive, hands-on manner have distinguished him," it said further.

Goetz, a member of the management board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, had held his position since July 12, 2021.

Daimler Truck achieved a second-quarter record adjusted return on sales of 10.3% for its industrial business, the company said last Tuesday, even as it faced rising monthly costs from inflation. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Barbara Lewis)