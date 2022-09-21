Daimler Truck: Digital Product Studio tb.lx in Lisbon develops global customer-focused software solutions for the connected and sustainable transport of the future

Digital Product Studio tb.lx in Lisbon strategic partner in the customer-focused development of scalable software products in the areas of e-mobility, connectivity, and the digital customer journey for global deployment across brands like Mercedes-Benz Trucks, FUSO and Freightliner

Subsidiary of Daimler Truck key contributor to Charge Management Solution for the Mercedes-Benz eActros, which offers customers full transparency about the charging process and costs.

lx is pioneering in company culture & hybrid work with a people-centric approach empowering employees to choose their work location individually

The Digital Product Studio expands in the areas of product development and software engineering and offers 70 new openings until the end of 2023

Marcus Claesson, CIO of Daimler Truck: "The core intent behind tb.lx is to accelerate agile development of leading digital products and services for our vehicle brands, making our customers even more successful. A great example is our Charge Management software, offered within Fleetboard for Mercedes-Benz eActros customers, that will be deployed globally to other markets and brands. Our digital product studio tb.lx plays a key strategic role for Daimler Truck in the shift towards a more software-driven future."

Stuttgart / Lisbon - Since a few years, Daimler Truck operates the Digital Product Studio tb.lx in Lisbon, Portugal. The subsidiary focuses on building innovative software solutions for one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufactures and plays an essential role in creating a sustainable future of transportation. Most recently, tb.lx played a key role in the launch of the Mercedes-Benz eActros by building the service behind the Charge Management Solution, which is integrated into the Fleetboard application. The Charge Management Solution will enable individually customized charge management for Mercedes-Benz Trucks customers, providing full transparency of the charging process and enabling costs to be managed by displaying transaction histories. In addition, charging processes can be better planned to maximize the utilization of charging stations, and charging processes can be started and stopped from anywhere. Focusing on solving problems in various ways, the same digital product will be embedded into the respective fleet management services at Daimler Truck North America (Detroit Connect) and Daimler Truck Asia (Truckonnect). tb.lx' role in this global setup is to foster collaboration and use synergies for Daimler Truck, in order to build the most holistic ecosystem around electric vehicles for end customers.

The digital product studio tb.lx emerged from the DTB Tech & Data Hub, founded in 2018 in Lisbon and was rebranded as tb.lx in 2019, to build data-driven services for Daimler Truck. As a strategic partner it focuses on building global software products through a service design approach in the areas of e-mobility, connectivity, and the digital customer journey. Products currently being developed at tb.lx in Lisbon include the global Daimler Truck API portal, the implementation of a driver-less payment and transaction service through a unique vehicle ID, the creation of an ecosystem of services to enable the shift to electric, and the digitization of the 360-degree customer journey. tb.lx will strategically collaborate with all business units and brands of Daimler Truck worldwide including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, FUSO, BharatBenz, and Setra.

Christian Lessing, CEO of tb.lx: "The success story of our corporate startup continues. Over the past years, we gained deep insights into the brands and markets of Daimler Truck. Combining this domain knowledge with methodological and technical expertise, we are able to make sustainable decisions for Daimler Truck that scale globally. By developing products in a studio setup, we turn our customers' problems into successful product solutions, using real truck data and direct customer feedback along the entire value chain."

Top talents in a Hybrid Work setup

tb.lx lays a big focus on its company culture, making it a great place to work. With a people-centric approach and an entrepreneurial mindset, tb.lx attracts and retains the best talents in software & product. Over the past 4 years, tb.lx hired 100 talents in Lisbon.

During the pandemic, tb.lx reinvented its approach to work. After moving first into a remote-first company, the company transitioned to a fully hybrid work setup in 2021, giving the employees the freedom to choose the location from where they work best: the office or their home, or any place with a suitable internet connection. Being spearheads in hybrid work, tb.lx is setting the standards for the future of work and pioneering new concepts. The transition guide to hybrid work shares the company's journey and shall inspire others.

The digital product studio will build up new roles in product development and software engineering and plans 70 new openings until the end of 2023, based in Portugal with a hybrid work model. Daimler Truck thereby reinforces its belief in the Portuguese talent market for global corporations.

About tb.lx

tb.lx is the digital product studio for Daimler Truck, based in Lisbon, Portugal. The subsidiary of one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers was founded in 2018 with the vision to live in a world of sustainable and connected transportation.

As a strategic partner for all of Daimler Truck's brands, including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, FUSO, BharatBenz, and Setra, tb.lx is building global customer-centric software products in the areas of e-mobility, connectivity, and the digital customer journey. Those transportation solutions form a holistic ecosystem around trucks & buses and improve the vehicles' efficiency, reliability, sustainability, safety, and simplicity for their users.

With a people-centric culture, tb.lx is challenging the status quo of work, pioneering hybrid working models and company culture, and creating the workplace of choice for talents in product and engineering.