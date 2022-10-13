Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:52 2022-10-13 am EDT
25.41 EUR   +1.15%
03:12aDaimler Truck : Financial Services Investor Roundtable, October 13, 2022
PU
10/12DAIMLER TRUCK : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/11DAIMLER TRUCK : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler Truck : Financial Services Investor Roundtable, October 13, 2022

10/13/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAIMLER TRUCK FINANCIAL SERVICES SOCIETE GENERALE - INVESTOR ROUNDTABLE LONDON, 13TH OCTOBER 2022

Stephan Unger

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "aim", "ambition", "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilise our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which are described under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes, or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Daimler Truck Financial Services | Stephan Unger | Societe Generale Investor Roundtable | October 13th, 2022

2

DRIVING ENDURING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

DAIMLER TRUCK FINANCIAL SERVICES IS POWERING

  • Increased sales of trucks and buses
  • Active lifecycle management of the vehicles
  • More services around trucks and buses

TRUCK AND

DEALERS

BUS BRANDS

Contribution to profit and cash flow of Daimler Truck

DTFS

CUSTOMERS

Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Financial Services | Stephan Unger | Societe Generale Investor Roundtable | October 13th, 2022

3

RECAP: TOP PRIORITIES 2022

PEOPLE, CULTURE & COMMUNICATION

GETTING THE BUSINESS ROLLING

PHASE 2 MARKETS AND STANDARD IT SYSTEM

NEW MARKETS

SERVICE STRATEGY

Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Financial Services | Stephan Unger | Societe Generale Investor Roundtable | October 13th, 2022

4

DTFS FOUNDATION ACCORDING TO PLAN

Every 5th Daimler Truck / Bus financed or leased

Phase 1

Phase 2

Foundation

'21

'22

' 23

Dec

Apr

Aug

Oct

Nov

Feb

Contract Volume

Contracts

[in EUR bn]

[in k-units]

21

390

+10%

+14%

in 2022

in 2022

Penetration Rate

Actuals

[in %]

27

24

18

∅20

North America

Europe &

Asia &

South America

Overseas

as of June 2022

Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Financial Services | Stephan Unger | Societe Generale Investor Roundtable | October 13th, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daimler Truck Holding AG published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
03:12aDaimler Truck : Financial Services Investor Roundtable, October 13, 2022
PU
10/12DAIMLER TRUCK : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/11DAIMLER TRUCK : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
10/07DAIMLER TRUCK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/28Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Hegelmann agree order of 50 long-haul e-trucks
RE
09/28Mercedes-benz Trucks And Hegelmann G : Order for 50 battery-electric long-haul trucks
PU
09/27FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter
RE
09/26DAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/23MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 23, ..
MS
09/23Daimler Truck JV Kicks Off Production of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in China
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 886 M 47 425 M 47 425 M
Net income 2022 2 475 M 2 401 M 2 401 M
Net Debt 2022 9 295 M 9 017 M 9 017 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,04x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 20 673 M 20 055 M 20 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 103 386
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,12 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-22.21%20 055
PACCAR, INC.0.33%30 790
KOMATSU LTD.-1.62%17 033
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-29.34%16 396
KUBOTA CORPORATION-22.05%16 070
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-32.03%15 518