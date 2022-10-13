Daimler Truck : Financial Services Investor Roundtable, October 13, 2022
Stephan Unger
This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "aim", "ambition", "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilise our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which are described under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes, or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.
DRIVING ENDURING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
DAIMLER TRUCK FINANCIAL SERVICES IS POWERING
Increased sales of trucks and buses
Active lifecycle management of the vehicles
More services around trucks and buses
TRUCK AND
DEALERS
BUS BRANDS
▸ Contribution to profit and cash flow of Daimler Truck
DTFS
CUSTOMERS
Daimler Truck
RECAP: TOP PRIORITIES 2022
PEOPLE, CULTURE & COMMUNICATION
GETTING THE BUSINESS ROLLING
PHASE 2 MARKETS AND STANDARD IT SYSTEM
NEW MARKETS
SERVICE STRATEGY
Daimler Truck
DTFS FOUNDATION ACCORDING TO PLAN
Every 5th Daimler Truck / Bus financed or leased
Phase 1
Phase 2
Foundation
'21
'22
' 23
Dec
Apr
Aug
Oct
Nov
Feb
Contract Volume
Contracts
[in EUR bn]
[in k-units]
21
390
+10%
+14%
in 2022
in 2022
Penetration Rate
Actuals
[in %]
27
24
18
∅20
North America
Europe &
Asia &
South America
Overseas
as of June 2022
Daimler Truck
