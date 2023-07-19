Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary results for Q2 2023 above expectations

19-Jul-2023 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Leinfelden-Echterdingen - Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) recorded a strong business performance in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year.
Supported by strong sales, a robust pricing and a positive performance of the aftersales business compared to prior year quarter, Daimler Truck exceeded market expectations (“consensus”) for the second quarter 2023.
The following results for Q2 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:
Daimler Truck Group EBIT: € 1,378 million (consensus: € 1,280 million)
Daimler Truck Group adj. EBIT: € 1,428 million (consensus: € 1,290 million)
Industrial Business adj. EBIT: € 1,363 million (consensus: € 1,237 million)
Industrial Business adj. ROS: 10.3 % (consensus: 9.2 %)
Industrial Business Free Cash Flow: € 382 million (consensus: € 399 million)
For the individual segments, the preliminary and unaudited results for Q2 of 2023 are as follows:
Trucks North America
adj. EBIT of € 783 million (consensus: € 742 million)
adj. ROS of 13.1 % (consensus: 12.1 %)
Mercedes-Benz
adj. EBIT of € 544 million (consensus: € 499 million)
adj. ROS of 9.8 % (consensus: 9.3 %)
Trucks Asia
adj. EBIT of € 90 million (consensus: € 76 million)
adj. ROS of 5.4 % (consensus: 4.3 %)
Daimler Buses
adj. EBIT of € 33 million (consensus: € 23 million)
adj. ROS of 3.4 % (consensus: 2.2 %)
Daimler Truck Financial Services
adj. EBIT of € 65 million (consensus: € 54 million)
adj. ROE of 11.4 %
The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on August 1st, 2023.
The terms (adj.) EBIT, (adj.) ROS, (adj.) ROE and Free Cash Flow are defined in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2022 on page 36.
End of Inside Information
19-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
E-mail:
IR@daimlertruck.com
Internet:
www.daimlertruck.com
ISIN:
DE000DTR0CK8
WKN:
DTR0CK
Indices:
DAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Daimler Truck Holding AG is specialized in designing, manufacturing and marketing trucks and buses. The business activity is structured around 4 areas:
- medium and heavy truck sales: Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, Freightliner, Western Star and BharatBenz brands;
- bus and coach sales: Thomas Built, Fuso, BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands;
- bus chassis sales: Thomas Built and Mercedes-Benz brands.
- financial service provision: financing, leasing, insurance brokerage etc.
In addition, the group owns 50% of BFDA, a company specialized in manufacturing trucks under the Auman brand.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30.1%), North America (44.3%), Asia (12.9%), Latin America (9%) and others (3.7%).