    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:28:43 2023-06-19 am EDT
32.37 EUR   -0.96%
07:55a Daimler Truck Holding Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/16 Daimler Truck Holding Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/15 DAIMLER TRUCK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/19/2023 | 07:55am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.06.2023 / 13:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Street: Fasanenweg 10
Postal code: 70771
City: Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PW78JIYOUBSR24

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Harris Associates L.P.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.997 % 0.00 % 2.997 % 822951882
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000DTR0CK8 0 24663342 0.00 % 2.997 %
Total 24663342 2.997 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jun 2023


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660311  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2023 54 521 M 59 560 M 59 560 M
Net income 2023 3 238 M 3 537 M 3 537 M
Net Debt 2023 12 327 M 13 466 M 13 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,31x
Yield 2023 4,73%
Capitalization 26 894 M 29 380 M 29 380 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 104 255
Free-Float 56,9%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 32,68 €
Average target price 41,16 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG12.90%29 380
PACCAR, INC.19.22%41 059
KOMATSU LTD.32.48%25 435
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.24%21 980
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION38.47%21 974
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-9.53%19 408
