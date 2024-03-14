Leinfelden-Echterdingen / Rovaniemi (Finland) - Engineers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks have been in in Rovaniemi, Finland, to perform trials in extreme cold and snow of the battery-electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage; these were the last tests prior to the scheduled launch of series production at the end of the year. Between January and March, refined prototypes of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 had to face temperatures falling as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius to prove their viability under adverse conditions.

