BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck Group reported a 13% drop in first-quarter sales on Tuesday, as the markets normalize as expected when compared with the same quarter the year before.

The company said it sold 108,911 trucks and buses in the first quarter, compared with 125,172 a year earlier.

"The unit sales in Q1 2024 are reflecting the expected normalization of global truck markets, and a weak environment in key markets in Asia," said management board chairman Martin Daum.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)