Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG appoints John O'Leary, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, for up to an additional two years until March 31, 2026.

John O'Leary has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG since December 1, 2021, and in this role is responsible for the North American region and the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses brands.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, calls Daimler Truck North America the benchmark for the entire company.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen - The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") has appointed John O'Leary and extended his contract. John O'Leary will thus be appointed for up to an additional two years from the end of his current tenure on March 31, 2024.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, said, "John O'Leary and his team at Daimler Truck North America have been delivering outstanding results for many years. With his sense for customers and employees as well as his focus on efficiency and sustainable innovation, a high-performance culture has developed, making Daimler Truck North America the benchmark for the entire company. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

After studying Business Administration John O'Leary held various positions in the industry before he joined Freightliner Corporation (part of the former Daimler Group) in 2000. Since then, he has held various senior positions at Daimler Truck North America and Mercedes-Benz Trucks before being appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck in 2021.

The Supervisory Board resolutions on the extension of John O'Leary's contract and appointment period described above apply to the same extent to Daimler Truck AG.