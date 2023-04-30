Daimler Truck Works Council Chairman Criticizes Subsidy Policy in Europe

KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - The head of the works council of commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck believes that the subsidy policy in the federal government and the EU threatens thousands of jobs. "If the politics in Germany and the EU continue like this, I see black for jobs - especially in today's strong industrial regions," Michael Brecht told the "Badische Neueste Nachrichten" (Saturday).

The importance of investments for the competitiveness of an industrial location in a zero-emissions future is illustrated by the aggressive subsidy policy of the United States, he said. "I'm not sure we Europeans have heard the shot," Brecht said.

On the one hand, he said, the U.S. offers attractive framework conditions for high investments in key technologies thanks to a quick and easy subsidy policy. "On the other hand, there is a bureaucracy in the EU that virtually discourages companies," he said.

There are practically only subsidies for supposedly structurally weak regions, Brecht explained. "So if we at Daimler Truck want to set up a battery cell production facility near where we are today, it is almost impossible to get a subsidy that is attractive enough compared to other regions."/kre/DP/he