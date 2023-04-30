Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler Truck Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:03 2023-04-28 am EDT
29.94 EUR   +2.01%
Daimler Truck Works Council Chairman Criticizes Subsidy Policy in Europe

04/30/2023 | 08:23am EDT
KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - The head of the works council of commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck believes that the subsidy policy in the federal government and the EU threatens thousands of jobs. "If the politics in Germany and the EU continue like this, I see black for jobs - especially in today's strong industrial regions," Michael Brecht told the "Badische Neueste Nachrichten" (Saturday).

The importance of investments for the competitiveness of an industrial location in a zero-emissions future is illustrated by the aggressive subsidy policy of the United States, he said. "I'm not sure we Europeans have heard the shot," Brecht said.

On the one hand, he said, the U.S. offers attractive framework conditions for high investments in key technologies thanks to a quick and easy subsidy policy. "On the other hand, there is a bureaucracy in the EU that virtually discourages companies," he said.

There are practically only subsidies for supposedly structurally weak regions, Brecht explained. "So if we at Daimler Truck want to set up a battery cell production facility near where we are today, it is almost impossible to get a subsidy that is attractive enough compared to other regions."/kre/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 53 306 M 58 830 M 58 830 M
Net income 2023 3 098 M 3 419 M 3 419 M
Net Debt 2023 11 658 M 12 866 M 12 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 24 639 M 27 193 M 27 193 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 104 729
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,94 €
Average target price 40,41 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.44%27 193
PACCAR, INC.11.66%39 030
KOMATSU LTD.16.27%23 229
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.98%22 997
EXOR N.V.9.05%18 930
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.20%18 857
