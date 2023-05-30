Daimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN/TOKIO (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck wants to merge large parts of its Asian business with rival Toyota. Thus, the Daimler Truck subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus is to merge with the Toyota subsidiary Hino in a holding company, as the Swabians surprisingly announced on Tuesday. Both companies are to have equal stakes, but the company is to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, so a significant share is also to go to outside investors. Daimler Truck assumes that the merged company will no longer be consolidated within its own group. The letter of intent between the groups is not binding. Daimler Truck did not yet provide financial details.

The joint venture is intended to support the restructuring of the commercial vehicle businesses. Daimler Truck has recently been feeling the effects of strong competition in Asia. Last year, the division's adjusted operating profit plummeted 60 percent, even though unit sales and revenue increased. Daimler Truck shares rose 1.3 percent on the Tradegate trading platform this morning compared to the Xetra close./men/mis