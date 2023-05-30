Advanced search
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
05/30/2023
28.72 EUR   +0.72%
04:16aDaimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia
DP
04:14aTrending: Daimler Truck Outlines Plan to Combine Fuso With Toyota's Hino Motors
DJ
03:45aDaimler Truck, Toyota Motor to Invest in Japanese Commercial Vehicle Maker
MT
Daimler Truck and Toyota to merge truck business in Asia

05/30/2023 | 04:16am EDT
LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN/TOKIO (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck wants to merge large parts of its Asian business with rival Toyota. Thus, the Daimler Truck subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus is to merge with the Toyota subsidiary Hino in a holding company, as the Swabians surprisingly announced on Tuesday. Both companies are to have equal stakes, but the company is to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, so a significant share is also to go to outside investors. Daimler Truck assumes that the merged company will no longer be consolidated within its own group. The letter of intent between the groups is not binding. Daimler Truck did not yet provide financial details.

The joint venture is intended to support the restructuring of the commercial vehicle businesses. Daimler Truck has recently been feeling the effects of strong competition in Asia. Last year, the division's adjusted operating profit plummeted 60 percent, even though unit sales and revenue increased. Daimler Truck shares rose 1.3 percent on the Tradegate trading platform this morning compared to the Xetra close./men/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 0.84% 28.76 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
DAX 0.24% 15987.89 Delayed Quote.14.57%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.25% 71.32 Delayed Quote.15.90%
MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA (STRD) 0.21% 2271.55 Real-time Quote.6.73%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.65% 8600 Delayed Quote.16.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.60% 1940 Delayed Quote.6.40%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.43% 120.76 Delayed Quote.3.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 54 244 M 58 095 M 58 095 M
Net income 2023 3 219 M 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net Debt 2023 10 848 M 11 618 M 11 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,41x
Yield 2023 5,35%
Capitalization 23 462 M 25 128 M 25 128 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 104 729
Free-Float 56,9%
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 28,51 €
Average target price 41,16 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.50%25 128
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 257
KOMATSU LTD.19.44%23 144
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.84%20 734
EXOR N.V.14.23%19 182
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.85%18 716
