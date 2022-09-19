Daimler Truck blames supply chain for low output

Company CEO Martin Daum made the claim to Reuters Monday (September 19).

He said deliveries could have been higher by a 'five-digit figure' this year and in 2021 if not for the supply issues.

In more positive news for the company, Daum said he did not see any signs of demand dipping in the truck market.

He said that order books were filling up the moment they were opened.

Such demand meant the German truck and bus maker was still able to pass on its higher costs.

That helped margins to recover from a hit during the health crisis to the target range of 7-9%

Daimler Truck sold just under 121,000 units in the second quarter this year - up 4% from last year.

Daum said the company aimed for up to 60% of its sales to be electric or hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2030.