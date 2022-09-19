Advanced search
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:07 2022-09-19 am EDT
25.44 EUR   +2.80%
Daimler Truck blames supply chain for low output
RE
Daimler Truck's Sales Could Be 5x Higher Without Supply Chain Woes, CEO Says
MT
Daimler Truck CEO says output could be five times higher without supply chain problems
RE
Daimler Truck blames supply chain for low output

09/19/2022 | 10:31am EDT
STORY: Supply chain problems have hurt sales at Daimler Truck.

Company CEO Martin Daum made the claim to Reuters Monday (September 19).

He said deliveries could have been higher by a 'five-digit figure' this year and in 2021 if not for the supply issues.

In more positive news for the company, Daum said he did not see any signs of demand dipping in the truck market.

He said that order books were filling up the moment they were opened.

Such demand meant the German truck and bus maker was still able to pass on its higher costs.

That helped margins to recover from a hit during the health crisis to the target range of 7-9%

Daimler Truck sold just under 121,000 units in the second quarter this year - up 4% from last year.

Daum said the company aimed for up to 60% of its sales to be electric or hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2030.


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 48 467 M 48 574 M 48 574 M
Net income 2022 2 455 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
Net Debt 2022 9 077 M 9 097 M 9 097 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 20 368 M 20 413 M 20 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 103 386
Free-Float 56,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,75 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-23.35%20 413
PACCAR, INC.-3.54%29 605
KOMATSU LTD.4.21%18 573
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.37%17 972
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-30.39%17 284
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-19.80%16 003