    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  03/25 12:35:24 pm EDT
25.41 EUR   -1.19%
Daimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says
RE
03/25DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/25DAIMLER TRUCK : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Daimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says

03/27/2022 | 10:30am EDT
March 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Daimler Truck said electric truck costs would "forever be higher" than those using combustion engines, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to rising raw material costs.

Martin Daum told the newspaper that governments needed to help make up the difference in the cost of the extra materials used in battery-powered vehicles. "Without any subsidies... the price of an (electric) truck will always, forever be higher than a (combustion engine] truck," he said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG -1.19% 25.405 Delayed Quote.-21.32%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.14% 63.21 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
10:30aDaimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says
RE
03/25DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/25DAIMLER TRUCK : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/24Daimler Truck CEO Denies Talks To Buy Mercedes-Benz's 15% Stake In Russia's Kamaz
MT
03/24DAIMLER TRUCK : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03/24Industrials Up on Strong Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/24Daimler Truck currently not in talks over stake in Russia's Kamaz
RE
03/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nvidia, Daimler, Credit Suisse, Alphabet, Uber...
03/24DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03/24DAIMLER TRUCK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Sales 2021 39 810 M 43 743 M 43 743 M
Net income 2021 2 562 M 2 815 M 2 815 M
Net cash 2021 5 476 M 6 016 M 6 016 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 907 M 22 972 M 22 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 550
Free-Float 51,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,41 €
Average target price 37,29 €
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.32%22 972
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%247 250
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.82%104 938
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.48%74 304
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-20.70%66 190
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.55%63 424