    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:46 2022-07-22 am EDT
25.46 EUR   -0.74%
Daimler Truck starts production of second electric truck, the eEconic

07/22/2022 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck has started production of its second electric model, an inner-city waste disposal truck named the eEconic, the company said on Friday, as it seeks to capture market share in Europe's tiny but growing electric truck market.

The vehicle will be produced at the same site as the truck and bus maker's first electric model, the heavy-duty truck eActros, in Woerth, Rhineland-Palatinate.

The first eEconic trucks will be sold to a Danish waste disposal firm, with further deliveries planned this year, Daimler Truck said. The first handovers of the eActros took place in February of this year.

Like the eActros, the new truck will cost roughly three times its diesel equivalent. Chief executive Martin Daum has said the electric models would cost a driver about the same in the long run due to lower fuelling costs.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 405 M 48 293 M 48 293 M
Net income 2022 2 260 M 2 302 M 2 302 M
Net Debt 2022 8 312 M 8 468 M 8 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 21 109 M 21 504 M 21 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 101 600
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,65 €
Average target price 38,13 €
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.56%21 504
PACCAR, INC.-4.44%29 379
KOMATSU LTD.7.67%20 357
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.25%19 424
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.63%19 178
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.86%18 643