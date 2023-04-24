Daimler Truck starts the new year strongly - share price rises

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck has made a surprisingly good start to the new year. Thanks to strong demand and higher unit sales than in the corresponding period of the previous year, market expectations were exceeded in the first quarter, the company announced in Leinfelden-Echterdingen on Monday evening. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) for the Group as a whole were 1.16 billion euros. The median analyst estimate had been €976 million. The price of Daimler Truck shares on the Tradegate trading platform recently rose by two percent compared to the closing price in the main Xetra trading system.

In the industrial business - i.e. excluding financial services - adjusted operating profit (Ebit) was 1.11 billion euros (consensus: 923 million). Adjusted return on sales was 8.8 percent (consensus: 7.6). Free cash flow was also above market expectations at 168 million euros.

The Dax-listed company plans to present its full quarterly figures on May 9./he/mis