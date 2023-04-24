Advanced search
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:16 2023-04-24 pm EDT
30.57 EUR   +1.88%
Daimler Truck starts the new year strongly - share price rises

04/24/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck has made a surprisingly good start to the new year. Thanks to strong demand and higher unit sales than in the corresponding period of the previous year, market expectations were exceeded in the first quarter, the company announced in Leinfelden-Echterdingen on Monday evening. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) for the Group as a whole were 1.16 billion euros. The median analyst estimate had been €976 million. The price of Daimler Truck shares on the Tradegate trading platform recently rose by two percent compared to the closing price in the main Xetra trading system.

In the industrial business - i.e. excluding financial services - adjusted operating profit (Ebit) was 1.11 billion euros (consensus: 923 million). Adjusted return on sales was 8.8 percent (consensus: 7.6). Free cash flow was also above market expectations at 168 million euros.

The Dax-listed company plans to present its full quarterly figures on May 9./he/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 53 065 M 58 256 M 58 256 M
Net income 2023 3 067 M 3 367 M 3 367 M
Net Debt 2023 11 874 M 13 036 M 13 036 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,03x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 24 689 M 27 220 M 27 103 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 104 729
Free-Float 56,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.64%27 103
PACCAR, INC.10.87%38 225
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.04%23 592
KOMATSU LTD.13.56%22 995
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-10.71%19 188
EXOR N.V.9.93%18 982
