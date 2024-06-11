STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck wants to provide its customers with more support in the future, including the expansion of e-charging stations. The Leinfelden-Echterdingen-based company announced on Tuesday that all offers relating to infrastructure and charging e-trucks will be bundled under the Truckcharge brand. The aim is to appeal to logistics companies as well as industrial companies with and without their own truck fleets. The manufacturer of the e-trucks used by the companies is therefore irrelevant.

Daimler Truck board member Karin Rådstrom said: "We basically want to advise our customers on how they can proceed. This is also a big change for them. It's not just about buying new vehicles." Charging points would have to be set up and managed at the depots. In addition, they want to advise logistics companies on how transport can be reorganized and support them with route planning, among other things. It is also about putting companies in touch with network operators or pointing them towards funding. "Some customers may only need charging stations and take care of everything else themselves. Others need much more support," said Rådstrom.

Infrastructure - especially the construction of charging parks - is currently one of the bottlenecks for the electrification of heavy goods transport. "The development is accelerating. But the problem is: even with more speed, it's going too slowly," said Rådstrom. Across Europe, 400 new charging points for e-trucks are needed every month to drive electrification forward in line with the company's CO2 targets. This is a long way off.

At Daimler Truck, the transition to the e-motor is in full swing. The company's eActros 600 truck is set to go into series production at the end of 2024. The truck will be able to travel 500 kilometers without intermediate charging. In April, Daimler Truck announced a success with the fast charging of e-trucks. The company has also been planning for some time, together with its competitors Volvo and Traton, to set up and operate joint high-performance charging stations at freeways and junctions./jwe/DP/stk