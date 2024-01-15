Daimler Truck: worldwide sales up 1% in 2023

Daimler Truck announced on Monday that it expected worldwide sales to rise by 1% in 2023, despite supply problems in several key markets.



The German group says it sold 526,053 trucks and buses last year, compared with 520,291 in 2022.053 trucks and buses last year, compared with 520,291 in 2022.



The truck manufacturer explains that the strength of its bus/coach business (+9%), the North American region (+5%) and Asia (+4%) more than offset the weakness of Mercedes-Benz brand sales (-5%).



In another positive development, sales of battery-electric vehicles almost quadrupled, from just 914 units in 2022 to 3443 last year.



In a press release, Daimler Truck confirms its financial targets for fiscal 2023, which include a return on sales (ROS) margin of between 8.5% and 10% in its industrial activities.



Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the share price fell by around 0.7% following these announcements.



