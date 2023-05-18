Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler Truck Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:20 2023-05-17 am EDT
28.51 EUR   -0.04%
12:24aDaimler truck boss warns of China dependence on batteries
DP
05/17European car sales rise in April - ACEA
RE
05/15Daimler Truck Holding Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Daimler truck boss warns of China dependence on batteries

05/18/2023 | 12:24am EDT
LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler truck boss Martin Daum has expressed concern about China's dominance in battery technology. There is an extremely high dependence on China, Daum told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "Chinese companies already have the patents, the preliminary products and the raw materials," Daum said. The world market is 80 percent dominated by China, he added. "I think it is always difficult when you are dependent on a single country."

"We, too, will certainly set up our own battery production with partners, albeit a bit later than the passenger car companies," Daum said. But even with the cooperations, Chinese patents would then be behind them in case of doubt. And even if you produce the batteries yourself, you still lack the preliminary products.

"We will never be energy self-sufficient. Germany has always imported a large part of its energy needs - why should that be any different with green energy? Hydrogen can be obtained from many sources," Daum said. The technology and energy production would be independent of any single country.

Daimler Truck plans to sell production vehicles with hydrogen-based fuel cell drive systems in the second half of this decade./rwi/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.57% 100.14 Delayed Quote.20.10%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG -0.04% 28.51 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.45% 68.38 Delayed Quote.11.37%
TRATON SE -1.18% 20.18 Delayed Quote.42.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.07% 116.52 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 54 244 M 58 724 M 58 724 M
Net income 2023 3 210 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
Net Debt 2023 11 605 M 12 563 M 12 563 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,43x
Yield 2023 5,35%
Capitalization 23 462 M 25 400 M 25 400 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 104 729
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 28,51 €
Average target price 40,45 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.50%25 492
PACCAR, INC.10.34%36 824
KOMATSU LTD.16.17%23 134
EPIROC AB (PUBL)5.77%22 184
EXOR N.V.14.67%19 590
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.19%18 302
