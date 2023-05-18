Daimler truck boss warns of China dependence on batteries

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler truck boss Martin Daum has expressed concern about China's dominance in battery technology. There is an extremely high dependence on China, Daum told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "Chinese companies already have the patents, the preliminary products and the raw materials," Daum said. The world market is 80 percent dominated by China, he added. "I think it is always difficult when you are dependent on a single country."

"We, too, will certainly set up our own battery production with partners, albeit a bit later than the passenger car companies," Daum said. But even with the cooperations, Chinese patents would then be behind them in case of doubt. And even if you produce the batteries yourself, you still lack the preliminary products.

"We will never be energy self-sufficient. Germany has always imported a large part of its energy needs - why should that be any different with green energy? Hydrogen can be obtained from many sources," Daum said. The technology and energy production would be independent of any single country.

Daimler Truck plans to sell production vehicles with hydrogen-based fuel cell drive systems in the second half of this decade./rwi/DP/mis