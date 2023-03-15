Daimler Truck raises payout ratio and long-term return ambitions

BOSTON/LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck sees itself on track to meet its medium-term targets and aims to generate even higher returns in the longer term. For example, the return on sales in the industrial business - i.e. excluding financial services - adjusted for special effects is expected to exceed 12 percent by 2030 under favorable market conditions, as the DAX-listed company announced on Tuesday at an investor event in Boston.

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb Deepen Neurology Partnership

HAMBURG - The collaboration with U.S. pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is again paying off for drug discovery company Evotec. BMS has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive global license agreement in the field of neurodegeneration, the MDAX-listed group announced in Hamburg on Tuesday. The license covers selected research programs developed and advanced in drug discovery under the collaboration, it said.

Mercedes-Benz sells more cars

STUTTGART - Mercedes-Benz saw an increase in car sales in the second quarter. Compared to the same period last year, sales rose by six percent to 515,700 vehicles, the automaker announced in Stuttgart on Tuesday. Particularly on the domestic market, business increased strongly in percentage terms. According to the figures, 58,600 cars were sold in Germany in the second quarter - an increase of 23 percent. A total of 157,100 vehicles ended up on the European market.

Cewe Foundation extends with Chief Financial Officer Holzkämper

OLDENBURG - Photo services provider Cewe has retained its Chief Financial Officer Olaf Holzkämper for another year. The responsible board of trustees of the Neumüller Cewe Color Foundation has also extended all other executive board contracts expiring this year, the SDax company announced on Tuesday. These include Patrick Berkhouwer, responsible for international operations and expansion, Carsten Heitkamp, board member for production, purchasing and logistics, and Thomas Mehls, who is responsible for marketing and sustainability, among other things. A company spokesman would not comment on the exact extension of Holzkämpfer's contract.

