  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:14 2022-09-21 am EDT
25.23 EUR   +0.96%
10:04aExclusive-U.S. EPA to consider tougher emissions rules for heavy trucks
RE
04:20aDAIMLER TRUCK : Digital Product Studio tb.lx in Lisbon develops global customer-focused software solutions for the connected and sustainable transport of the future
PU
03:02aDAIMLER TRUCK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-U.S. EPA to consider tougher emissions rules for heavy trucks

09/21/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will consider adopting more stringent greenhouse gas emissions rules for heavy trucks after Congress passed new incentives to speed the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, the agency told Reuters.

In March, the EPA proposed new rules to cut smog-forming and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from heavy duty vehicles. The agency said it will reopen the proposed GHG rules after passage in August of the climate and spending Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association, which represent companies like Daimler Trucks, Caterpillar and Cummins, previously raised concerns the EPA proposal could boost costs and result in customers keeping "their higher emitting trucks longer."

EPA will be issuing a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to consider more stringent GHG standards for model years 2027 through 2029 in December.

EPA Office of Air and Radiation official Joseph Goffman told Reuters "the big change here is the Inflation Reduction Act. Congress definitely sent a very strong message backed by significant resources."

EPA believes much greater zero emission vehicle adoption rates are possible for 2027 through 2029.

The EPA still plans to finalize the proposed smog-forming truck rules by December.

Non-profit RMI said the IRA's up to $40,000 Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle tax credit "will turbocharge adoption of electric medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks." and will electric trucks cheaper to operate than diesels in most cases.

In March, EPA said the new heavy truck GHG standards when fully phased in would result in up to 24-25% lower CO2 emissions.

EPA in March proposed tighter standards for 17 of the 33 subcategories of vocational and tractor vehicles including school buses, transit buses, commercial delivery trucks, and short-haul tractors.

Transportation is the largest source of U.S. GHG emissions, making up 29% of emissions and heavy-duty vehicles are the second-largest contributor, at 23%, the EPA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. 0.49% 178.87 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 0.94% 25.205 Delayed Quote.-22.62%
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 48 467 M 48 414 M 48 414 M
Net income 2022 2 455 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net Debt 2022 9 077 M 9 067 M 9 067 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 20 561 M 20 539 M 20 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 103 386
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,99 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-22.62%20 539
PACCAR, INC.-1.95%30 092
KOMATSU LTD.4.47%18 521
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.39%17 874
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-31.92%16 705
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-29.55%16 099