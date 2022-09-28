Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:47 2022-09-28 am EDT
23.28 EUR   -2.28%
03:16aMercedes-benz Trucks And Hegelmann Group Sign Letter Of Intent : Order for 50 battery-electric long-haul trucks
PU
09/27FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter
RE
09/26DAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Hegelmann Group sign Letter of Intent: Order for 50 battery-electric long-haul trucks

09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sep 28, 2022
Stuttgart/ Hanover
  • Spokesperson Mercedes Benz Truck Product, Service & eTruck
  • akim.enomoto@daimlertruck.com
  • Tel: +49 176 30995099
  • Spokesperson Mercedes Benz Trucks Product, Service & eTruck
  • ulrike.burkhart@daimlertruck.com
  • Tel: +49 160 861 3757
  • Head of Communications Product & Corporate Mercedes-Benz Trucks / Daimler Buses
  • peter.smodej@daimlertruck.com
  • Tel: +49 711 8485-6236
  • Hegelmann Group chooses battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul for logistics fleet
  • Electric semitrailer tractor with a range of around 500 km ready for series production in 2024
  • Stina Fagerman, Head of Sales, Marketing and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, says: "To make transportation sustainable and emission-free for the future, we need many strong partners at our side. Therefore, we are very pleased about this agreement and the confidence of the Hegelmann Group in the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand."
  • Siegfried Hegelmann, Managing Shareholder at the Hegelmann Group: "The greater the success, the greater the responsibility. We are open to challenges and at the same time we strive for sustainability in our industry."

Stuttgart/ Hanover - With its eActros LongHaul "concept prototype" Mercedes-Benz Trucks presented a preview of the design language and numerous technical details of its series-production vehicle for heavy-duty long-haul transport planned for 2024 at this year's IAA Transportation in Hanover.

At the show, logistics company Hegelmann Group, which operates in Europe, and Mercedes-Benz Trucks signed a Letter of Intent for the order of 50 eActros LongHaul. The vehicles are to be delivered to the family-owned company from Bruchsal, Germany with the start of series production in 2024.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Sales, Marketing and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, says: "To make transportation sustainable and emission-free for the future, we need many strong partners at our side. Therefore, we are very pleased about this agreement and the confidence of the Hegelmann Group in the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand."

Siegfried Hegelmann, Managing Shareholder at the Hegelmann Group: "The greater the success, the greater the responsibility. We are open to challenges and at the same time we strive for sustainability in our industry."

Following its presentation at the IAA in Hanover, the eActros LongHaul will be tested on public roads for the first time this year. Intensive customer testing with near-series production ready prototypes is also planned for 2023. In this context, letters of intent were already signed with Amazon and Rhenus in September.

On a single battery charge the eActros LongHaul will have a range of around 500 kilometers. Mercedes-Benz Trucks' development engineers are designing the eActros LongHaul for the same vehicle and component durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy-duty long-haul Actros. That means 1.2 million kilometers of mileage over ten years of operation. The eActros LongHaul uses batteries with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology. Above all, these are characterized by a long service life and more usable energy. eActros LongHaul's batteries can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in well under 30 minutes at a charging station with about one megawatt of power. Three battery packs deliver a total installed capacity of more than 600 kWh and two electric motors, as part of a new eAxle, generate a continuous output of 400 kW with a peak output of more than 600 kW. In addition to the semitrailer tractor, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is also producing flatbed chassis variants of the eActros LongHaul right from market launch. This offers customers numerous other possible applications in all-electric transport.

The core of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks concept for battery-electric long-distance transport is to offer customers a holistic transport solution comprised of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and services. The eActros LongHaul is thus intended to be the right choice for customers in terms of profitability, sustainability and reliability.

Disclaimer

Daimler Truck Holding AG published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
03:16aMercedes-benz Trucks And Hegelmann G : Order for 50 battery-electric long-haul trucks
PU
09/27FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter
RE
09/26DAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/23MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 23, ..
MS
09/23Daimler Truck JV Kicks Off Production of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in China
MT
09/23Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China
RE
09/22DAIMLER TRUCK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/21Exclusive-U.S. EPA to consider tougher emissions rules for heavy trucks
RE
09/21Daimler Truck : Digital Product Studio tb.lx in Lisbon develops global customer-focused so..
PU
09/21DAIMLER TRUCK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 467 M 46 523 M 46 523 M
Net income 2022 2 455 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
Net Debt 2022 9 077 M 8 713 M 8 713 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 19 603 M 18 816 M 18 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 103 386
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,82 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-26.23%18 816
PACCAR, INC.-6.01%28 847
KOMATSU LTD.-1.13%17 393
KUBOTA CORPORATION-21.75%16 430
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-35.03%15 544
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-23.40%15 135