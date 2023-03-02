Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler Truck Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   DE000DTR0CK8

DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG

(DTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:47:08 2023-03-02 am EST
30.13 EUR   -0.45%
10:22aPersonnel Change At Mercedes-benz Trucks : New Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering
PU
12:09aLindner reaffirms FDP's no to phasing out internal combustion vehicles from 2035 onwards
DP
03/01Evobus aims to cut costs and safeguard competitiveness
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: New Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering

03/02/2023 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Rainer Müller-Finkeldei will take over the lead of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering in May 2023
  • He will succeed Prof. Dr. Uwe Baake who will retire at the end of April 2023
  • Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: "Rainer Müller-Finkeldei is a great engineer with international experience who understands our customer's needs. He is also an excellent leader. I am convinced he will play a vital role in developing the right products to lead in sustainable transportation. I am very glad to welcome Rainer to our Mercedes-Benz Trucks team and wish him all the best in his new responsibility."

Leinfelden-Echterdingen - Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei (53) will take over the responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering in May 2023. In his new position, he will lead the Mercedes-Benz Trucks engineering divisions in Germany, Brazil and Türkiye. Dr. Müller-Finkeldei will succeed Prof. Dr. Uwe Baake (59) who will retire as intended at the end of April 2023.

Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei joined the Daimler Group in1995 to write his dissertation in Computer Science and Physics at the University of Würzburg, Germany, after completing his Master's degree at the University of Würzburg and the University of Texas in Austin, USA. He started his professional career as Development Engineer in Research and Development at former Daimler-Benz AG. After various Research and Development positions in the passenger car and vans business, he joined the truck division in 2004 and became Executive Assistant to Vice President Truck Product Creation. Further senior positions in Product Development within the Daimler Group followed. In 2010, he became Director Mercedes-Benz Trucks Mechatronics, before he was appointed as Senior Vice President Product Engineering and Technology at Daimler Truck North America in April 2020.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: "Rainer Müller-Finkeldei is a great engineer with international experience who understands our customer's needs. He is also an excellent leader. I am convinced he will play a vital role in developing the right products to lead in sustainable transportation. I am very glad to welcome Rainer to our Mercedes-Benz Trucks team and wish him all the best in his new responsibility."

Uwe Baake (59), currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering, will retire as intended at the end of April 2023. After studying Electrical Engineering and completing his doctorate degree at Darmstadt University of Technology, he joined in 1995 as a trainee in Research and Development at former Daimler-Benz AG. After two positions at a subsidy of Mercedes-Benz Brazil, he started in 2003 as Head of Bus Development in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. In 2007, he returned to Germany and became Head of CAE Daimler Truck, responsible for computer-aided engineering (CAE) for trucks, buses and vans worldwide. In 2013, he took over his current position as Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering. In his role he successfully expanded the global research and development centers in Woerth (Germany), Iracemápolis (Brazil), Aksaray (Türkiye) and Beijing (China) and recently set up the new Mercedes-Benz Trucks Design Center. He localized the Mercedes-Benz Actros in China and Brazil and contributed to award-winning product developments such as the new Mercedes-Benz Actros with MirrorCam, GenH2 Truck and the Mercedes-Benz eActros.

Karin Rådström: "On behalf of the whole Daimler Truck Board, I would like to thank Uwe for his extraordinary commitment and great contributions over the last 28 years. He paved the way for new technologies with strategic foresight and endurance, especially in the field of low- and zero-emission technology and global platform strategies. I wish him all the best for the future."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Daimler Truck Holding AG published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
10:22aPersonnel Change At Mercedes-benz Tr : New Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineerin..
PU
12:09aLindner reaffirms FDP's no to phasing out internal combustion vehicles from 2035 onward..
DP
03/01Evobus aims to cut costs and safeguard competitiveness
DP
03/01Evobus aims to cut costs and relocates body shop to Czech Republic
DP
02/20Built For Logistical And Tactical Ch : Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be showcasing tai..
PU
02/17Uptake Enhances Its Predictive Maintenance Technology through Daimler Truck North Ameri..
AQ
02/16Strong figures expected at Mercedes-Benz for 2022
DP
02/16Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
RE
02/16Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
RE
02/14EU tightens the reins on climate targets for vehicles
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 763 M 54 176 M 54 176 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
Net Debt 2022 11 173 M 11 925 M 11 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 24 903 M 26 577 M 26 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 105 423
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler Truck Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 30,26 €
Average target price 38,28 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Daum Chairman-Management Board
Jochen M. Goetz CFO & Member-Management Board
Josef Kaeser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Brecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG4.54%26 577
PACCAR, INC.9.43%38 170
KOMATSU LTD.16.69%23 337
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.08%22 409
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.2.68%22 140
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.85%18 654