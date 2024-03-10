NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Canadian bank RBC has raised its target price for Daimler Truck from 53 to 57 euros after 2023 figures and left the rating at "Outperform". The truck maker impressed in the final quarter and delivered a better than expected outlook for 2024, analyst Nick Housden wrote in a study published on Sunday. This shows that the self-help story is progressing. At the same time, the shares remain attractively valued./mis

08.03.2024

08.03.2024

