LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck is more optimistic about 2023 after a "strong" year so far. Unit sales, revenue and profit margin are likely to be higher than previously forecast, and the DAX-listed group also plans to buy back shares worth billions. "This clearly shows: we are very confident about our future path," CEO Martin Daum said late the previous evening, according to the statement. On Tuesday, the share price rose slightly in early Xetra trading.

After major ups and downs this year, the share price is now up around 13 percent since the beginning of the year. Analyst Himanshu Agarwal from the US investment bank Jefferies spoke of positive news, but said it was no longer a big surprise. He had already expected an increase in the forecast and a share buyback on the targeted scale. Jose Asumendi of JPMorgan, on the other hand, praised the business performance, which is at a level unprecedented in recent years.

The company is becoming more confident about profits. The adjusted earnings margin before interest and taxes in the industrial business - i.e. excluding financial services - which has received a lot of attention from experts, is expected to be 8.5 to 10 percent of sales for the full year (PY: 7.7). Previously, 7.5 to 9 percent had been expected. Daum is assuming slightly higher returns in all divisions than previously.

The company pointed to a stabilization of supply chains, stronger core markets, robust price penetration and a strong development of the service business as reasons. Last year, the Swabians had launched the biggest price increases ever in the Group, some of which are still having an impact at present. In addition, Daum has imposed a renewed cost-cutting program on the Mercedes-Benz truck brand, which is mainly represented in Europe and Latin America.

Group sales are now expected to reach 56 to 58 billion euros in 2023, the company said on Monday evening. Previously, 55 to 57 billion euros had been targeted, which was already significantly higher than the previous year (50.9 billion). Analysts had previously been aiming for the lower end of the new forecast range. Sales are expected to be between 530,000 and 550,000 units. Previously, management had expected 510,000 to 530,000 vehicles, roughly the same level as a year earlier (PY: 520,291).

Sales figures from the second quarter, which Daimler Truck also presented, had a supporting effect. A total of just under 132,000 vehicles were sold. In the second quarter of the previous year, unit sales were just under 121,000. In North America, the company's largest and most profitable market, sales continued to rise significantly by 15 percent.

"Against the background of the robust liquidity situation," the company also announced its intention to buy back its own shares for up to two billion euros from the beginning of August. These are then to be cancelled and the capital reduced accordingly. This would increase earnings per share, a major figure much respected by investors.

Daum had already indicated in March that there was a possibility of distributing more money to shareholders if the year went well. Share buybacks are not without controversy: Growing companies are usually more likely to use the cash for investment if they see opportunities to expand the business. Share buybacks are also seen as a means of maintaining share prices, which can also benefit management through executive compensation systems.

In the afternoon, the company will hold a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Boston. Daum and his Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz intend to present the Group's medium-term direction. Experts expect details around the cost-cutting program in Europe and the future range of electric trucks and buses.