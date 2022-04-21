Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daio Paper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3880   JP3440400004

DAIO PAPER CORPORATION

(3880)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
1542.00 JPY   +1.58%
02:15aDAIO PAPER : Notice of Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03/30DAIO PAPER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24DAIO PAPER : Announcement of Change in Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daio Paper : Notice of Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

This notice is an English translation of the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated April 21, 2022 issued by Daio Paper Corporation, and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese text and this English translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

April 21, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

Daio Paper Corporation

Representative:

Yorifusa Wakabayashi

President and Representative Director

Chief Executive Officer

Stock code

3880

(The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Yasumitsu Matsubara

General Manager, Sales Promotion Department

Newsprint and Paper Business Group

TEL:

+81 3 6856 7533

Notice of Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries

Daio Paper Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 21, 2022, it has resolved the merger of the consolidated subsidiaries noted below, which will take place effective October 1, 2022.

Please note that some disclosure items and details are omitted as this is a merger between the Company's consolidated subsidiaries.

1.

Purpose of Merger

Based on the Fourth Medium-term Business Plan published on May 27, 2021, the Daio Paper Group has been promoting structural reforms and reinforcing the management base. By carrying out the merger of the distribution subsidiaries, Daio Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. and Elleair Business Support Co., Ltd., effective October 1, 2022, and having Daio Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. as the surviving company, the Group strives to expand net sales and profits through the strengthening of the sales system, reform the organizational structure, curtail fixed expenses, and others.

2.

Overview of Merger 1) Timetable

Resolution of the Company's Board of Directors on the Merger of Subsidiaries

April 21, 2022

Resolution of the Subsidiaries' Board of Directors (Conclusion of Merger Agreement)

April 21, 2022

Resolution of the Subsidiaries' General Meeting of Shareholders

June 24, 2022 (planned)

Effective Date of Merger

October 1, 2022 (planned)

2) Type of Merger

The merger will be an absorption-type merger with Daio Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. as the surviving company and Elleair Business Support Co., Ltd. as the dissolving company.

Daio Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

(Consolidated Subsidiary)

Elleair Business Support Co., Ltd.

(Consolidated Subsidiary)

Daio Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., the surviving company, is scheduled to be renamed EBS Co., Ltd. (tentative name) after the merger. (The new company will operate as a consolidated subsidiary.)

  • 3) Allocation in Relation to Merger

    No new shares will be issued, and no money, etc., will be distributed in relation to the merger.

  • 4) Handling of Share Acquisition Rights and Bonds with Share Acquisition Rights of Dissolving Company Not applicable.

3.

Overview of Companies to Be Merged (as of March 31, 2022)

Company to Survive Absorption-Type Merger

Company to be Absorbed in Absorption-Type Merger

(1)Name of Company

Daio Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Elleair Business Support Co., Ltd.

(2)Address

6F Tsukamoto Building,

1-6-5 Nihonbashihoncho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

2F Oak Otsuka Building, 1-13-4 Kita Otsuka, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

(3)Name and Title of Representative

Tsuneo Tanaka, President and Representative Director

Takayuki Ishiyama, President and Representative Director

(4)Description of Business

Procurement, sales, import, and export of paper and paperboard, pulp, paper converted products, and paper-related products

Procurement and sales of home and personal care products for business-use

(5)Capital Stock

98 mil. yen

17.5 mil. yen

(6)Date of Foundation

May 1954

April 2004

(7)No. of Outstanding Shares

25,897

50,000

(8)Fiscal Year-end

March 31

March 31

(9)Major Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio

Daio Paper Corporation 100%

Daio Paper Corporation 100%

(10)No. of Employees

89

72

(11)Sales in Immediately Preceding Fiscal Year (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)

44,317 mil. yen

12,093 mil. yen

(Overview of New Company after Merger)

Company to Survive Absorption-Type Merger

(1) Name of Company*

EBS Co., Ltd. (tentative name)

(2) Address

8F Tsukamoto Building, 1-6-5 Nihonbashihoncho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

(3) Name and Title of

Representative

TBD

(4) Description of Business

Procurement, sales, import, and export of paper and paperboard, home and personal care products for business use, pulp, paper converted products, and paper-related products

(5) Capital Stock

98 mil. yen

(6) Date of Merger

October 1, 2022 (planned)

*The name of the new company, EBS Co., Ltd., stands for Elleair Business Support.

4.

Expected Impact of Merger on Consolidated Business Performance

The impact of the merger on the consolidated business performance of the Company is expected to be minor as this is a merger between the consolidated subsidiaries.

End

Disclaimer

Daio Paper Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIO PAPER CORPORATION
02:15aDAIO PAPER : Notice of Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
03/30DAIO PAPER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24DAIO PAPER : Announcement of Change in Director
PU
02/28DAIO PAPER : Announcement of Resignation of Director
PU
02/27DAIO PAPER : Announcement of Resignation of Director
PU
02/27Daio Paper Corporation Announces Resignation of Nobuhiko Yoshid as Director
CI
02/14Daio Paper's Nine-Month Attributable Profit Rises 2%
MT
02/09Daio Paper Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Marc..
CI
02/09Daio Paper Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending M..
CI
01/27DAIO PAPER : Announcement of Dividend Receipt from Consolidated Subsidiaries
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 601 B 4 707 M 4 707 M
Net income 2022 21 182 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2022 303 B 2 373 M 2 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 252 B 1 972 M 1 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 12 658
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart DAIO PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daio Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIO PAPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 518,00 JPY
Average target price 1 997,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yorifusa Wakabayashi Director, Manager-Domestic Home & Personal Care
Masayoshi Sako Senior Managing Director
Toshihiro Adachi Representative Director & Vice President
Yoshinobu Hiraishi Independent Outside Director
Haruko Ozeki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIO PAPER CORPORATION-20.52%1 972
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-8.40%17 645
STORA ENSO OYJ21.93%16 871
SUZANO S.A.-12.68%15 133
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA23.58%14 590
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)30.99%9 728