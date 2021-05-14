Log in
    3880   JP3440400004

DAIO PAPER CORPORATION

(3880)
  Report
Daio Paper : Regarding the Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31 2021

05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

This notice is an English translation of the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated May 14, 2021 issued by Daio Paper Corporation, and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese text and this English translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Name of Company:

Daio Paper Corporation

Name of Representative:

Yorifusa Wakabayashi

President and Representative Director

Chief Executive Officer

Securities Code:

3880

(First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact Person:

Junichi Ikawa

Executive Officer and General Manager

Accounting Department

+81 3 6856 7513

Regarding the Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

and the Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021,

and Revisions to Dividends of Surplus (Dividend Increase)

Daio Paper Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the actual financial results for the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2021 (hereinafter "FY2021/3") released today differed from the forecast that was released on

February 10, 2021.

The Company also announces that it has resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2021.

1Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for FY2021/3

(April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)

Profit

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net sales

earnings per

profit

profit

owners of

share

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

565,000

33,000

30,000

17,000

106.65

Actual results (B)

562,928

36,873

34,478

22,115

138.73

Change (BA)

-2,072

3,873

4,478

5,115

Change (%)

-0.4

11.7

14.9

30.1

(Reference) Consolidated

results for the fiscal year

546,433

30,628

28,111

19,199

127.91

ended March 31, 2020

2Reasons for the Differences

Net sales for FY2021/3 fell slightly short of the financial results forecast.

Meanwhile, operating profit for FY2021/3 increased due to the following reasons: continued efforts to drive initiatives for the structural shift of the Paper and Paperboard Business, such as the rebuilding of the N7 paper machine at Mishima Mill into a containerboard machine to produce containerboard for export, which are the key measures set out in the Third Medium-Term Business Plan, and benefit of slower-than-expected increases in raw material and fuel prices. These efforts and positive factors more than offset a severe business environment of weakened demand for paper stemming from the spread of COVID-19.

Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021/3 also exceeded the financial results forecast mainly due to foreign exchange gains posted under the non-operating section resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency receivables from and payables to consolidated foreign subsidiaries, in addition to the increase in operating profit.

<_reference3a_ segment="" sales="" and="" profit="" for="" _fy20212f_3="">

Paper and Paperboard

Home and

Other*

Total

Personal Care

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

Net sales

Operating

profit

profit

profit

profit

Previous forecast (A)

300,000

17,000

245,000

14,500

20,000

1,500

565,000

33,000

Actual results (B)

302,453

19,576

237,990

14,734

22,484

2,562

562,928

36,873

Change (BA)

2,453

2,576

-7,010

234

2,484

1,062

-2,072

3,873

  • The "Other" category includes adjustments.

3Details of Year-end Dividends

Determined amount

Most recent dividend forecast

Year-end dividends paid

(announced on May 15, 2020)

for FY2020/3

Record date

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

10.00 yen

8.50 yen

8.50 yen (Note)

Total amount of

1,676 million yen

1,291 million yen

dividends

Effective date

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Note: The fiscal year-end dividend paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (hereinafter "FY2020/3") includes an Elleair 40th Anniversary commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen per share.

Annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is projected to be 20.00 yen (2nd quarter- end dividend: 10.00 yen per share, year-end dividend: 10.00 yen per share).

4Reason for Dividend Increase

The Company regards shareholder returns as one of its top priorities and its basic policy is to continue stable dividend payments, while considering factors such as the status of business and the sufficiency of retained earnings.

Based on the above policy, the fiscal year-end dividend for FY2021/3 was initially projected to be 8.50 yen per share, which is the same amount as the fiscal year-end dividend for FY2020/3, in which we paid the commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen.

Given that profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021/3 exceeded the financial results forecast as stated in "1. Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results," as well as the recent financial standing and other factors, the Company has decided to revise the forecast to 10.00 yen, a 1.50 yen increase from the most recent dividend forecast.

Please note that this resolution is subject to approval at the 110th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2021.

End

Disclaimer

Daio Paper Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
