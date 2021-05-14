Daio Paper : Regarding the Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31 2021

ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY This notice is an English translation of the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated May 14, 2021 issued by Daio Paper Corporation, and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese text and this English translation, the Japanese text shall prevail. May 14, 2021 To whom it may concern: Name of Company: Daio Paper Corporation Name of Representative: Yorifusa Wakabayashi President and Representative Director Chief Executive Officer Securities Code: 3880 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Person: Junichi Ikawa Executive Officer and General Manager Accounting Department +81 3 6856 7513 Regarding the Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021, and Revisions to Dividends of Surplus (Dividend Increase) Daio Paper Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the actual financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (hereinafter "FY2021/3") released today differed from the forecast that was released on February 10, 2021. The Company also announces that it has resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2021. 1．Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for FY2021/3 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021) Profit Basic Operating Ordinary attributable to Net sales earnings per profit profit owners of share parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 565,000 33,000 30,000 17,000 106.65 Actual results (B) 562,928 36,873 34,478 22,115 138.73 Change (B－A) -2,072 3,873 4,478 5,115 Change (%) -0.4 11.7 14.9 30.1 (Reference) Consolidated results for the fiscal year 546,433 30,628 28,111 19,199 127.91 ended March 31, 2020 - 1 -

2．Reasons for the Differences Net sales for FY2021/3 fell slightly short of the financial results forecast. Meanwhile, operating profit for FY2021/3 increased due to the following reasons: continued efforts to drive initiatives for the structural shift of the Paper and Paperboard Business, such as the rebuilding of the N7 paper machine at Mishima Mill into a containerboard machine to produce containerboard for export, which are the key measures set out in the Third Medium-Term Business Plan, and benefit of slower-than-expected increases in raw material and fuel prices. These efforts and positive factors more than offset a severe business environment of weakened demand for paper stemming from the spread of COVID-19. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021/3 also exceeded the financial results forecast mainly due to foreign exchange gains posted under the non-operating section resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency receivables from and payables to consolidated foreign subsidiaries, in addition to the increase in operating profit. <_reference3a_ segment="" sales="" and="" profit="" for="" _fy20212f_3=""> Paper and Paperboard Home and Other* Total Personal Care Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Net sales Operating Net sales Operating Net sales Operating Net sales Operating profit profit profit profit Previous forecast (A) 300,000 17,000 245,000 14,500 20,000 1,500 565,000 33,000 Actual results (B) 302,453 19,576 237,990 14,734 22,484 2,562 562,928 36,873 Change (B－A) 2,453 2,576 -7,010 234 2,484 1,062 -2,072 3,873 The "Other" category includes adjustments. <_reference3a_ segment="" sales="" and="" profit="" for="" _fy20212f_3=""> 3．Details of Year-end Dividends Determined amount Most recent dividend forecast Year-end dividends paid (announced on May 15, 2020) for FY2020/3 Record date March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend per share 10.00 yen 8.50 yen 8.50 yen (Note) Total amount of 1,676 million yen ― 1,291 million yen dividends Effective date June 30, 2021 ― June 30, 2020 Source of dividends Retained earnings ― Retained earnings Note: The fiscal year-end dividend paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (hereinafter "FY2020/3") includes an Elleair 40th Anniversary commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen per share. Annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is projected to be 20.00 yen (2nd quarter- end dividend: 10.00 yen per share, year-end dividend: 10.00 yen per share). 4．Reason for Dividend Increase - 2 -

The Company regards shareholder returns as one of its top priorities and its basic policy is to continue stable dividend payments, while considering factors such as the status of business and the sufficiency of retained earnings. Based on the above policy, the fiscal year-end dividend for FY2021/3 was initially projected to be 8.50 yen per share, which is the same amount as the fiscal year-end dividend for FY2020/3, in which we paid the commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen. Given that profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021/3 exceeded the financial results forecast as stated in "1. Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results," as well as the recent financial standing and other factors, the Company has decided to revise the forecast to 10.00 yen, a 1.50 yen increase from the most recent dividend forecast. Please note that this resolution is subject to approval at the 110th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2021. End - 3 -