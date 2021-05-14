Daio Paper : Regarding the Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31 2021
05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY
This notice is an English translation of the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated May 14, 2021 issued by Daio Paper Corporation, and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese text and this English translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.
May 14, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Name of Company:
Daio Paper Corporation
Name of Representative:
Yorifusa Wakabayashi
President and Representative Director
Chief Executive Officer
Securities Code:
3880
(First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact Person:
Junichi Ikawa
Executive Officer and General Manager
Accounting Department
+81 3 6856 7513
Regarding the Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
and the Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021,
and Revisions to Dividends of Surplus (Dividend Increase)
Daio Paper Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the actual financial results for the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2021 (hereinafter "FY2021/3") released today differed from the forecast that was released on
February 10, 2021.
The Company also announces that it has resolved to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2021.
1．Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results for FY2021/3
(April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)
Profit
Basic
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Net sales
earnings per
profit
profit
owners of
share
parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
565,000
33,000
30,000
17,000
106.65
Actual results (B)
562,928
36,873
34,478
22,115
138.73
Change (B－A)
-2,072
3,873
4,478
5,115
Change (%)
-0.4
11.7
14.9
30.1
(Reference) Consolidated
results for the fiscal year
546,433
30,628
28,111
19,199
127.91
ended March 31, 2020
- 1 -
2．Reasons for the Differences
Net sales for FY2021/3 fell slightly short of the financial results forecast.
Meanwhile, operating profit for FY2021/3 increased due to the following reasons: continued efforts to drive initiatives for the structural shift of the Paper and Paperboard Business, such as the rebuilding of the N7 paper machine at Mishima Mill into a containerboard machine to produce containerboard for export, which are the key measures set out in the Third Medium-Term Business Plan, and benefit of slower-than-expected increases in raw material and fuel prices. These efforts and positive factors more than offset a severe business environment of weakened demand for paper stemming from the spread of COVID-19.
Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021/3 also exceeded the financial results forecast mainly due to foreign exchange gains posted under the non-operating section resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency receivables from and payables to consolidated foreign subsidiaries, in addition to the increase in operating profit.
Note: The fiscal year-end dividend paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (hereinafter "FY2020/3") includes an Elleair 40th Anniversary commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen per share.
Annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is projected to be 20.00 yen (2nd quarter- end dividend: 10.00 yen per share, year-end dividend: 10.00 yen per share).
4．Reason for Dividend Increase
- 2 -
The Company regards shareholder returns as one of its top priorities and its basic policy is to continue stable dividend payments, while considering factors such as the status of business and the sufficiency of retained earnings.
Based on the above policy, the fiscal year-end dividend for FY2021/3 was initially projected to be 8.50 yen per share, which is the same amount as the fiscal year-end dividend for FY2020/3, in which we paid the commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen.
Given that profit attributable to owners of parent for FY2021/3 exceeded the financial results forecast as stated in "1. Differences between the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and the Actual Results," as well as the recent financial standing and other factors, the Company has decided to revise the forecast to 10.00 yen, a 1.50 yen increase from the most recent dividend forecast.
Please note that this resolution is subject to approval at the 110th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2021.
Daio Paper Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:48:05 UTC.