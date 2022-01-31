Dairei : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Representative: Fumiyoshi Tomita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Takeo Kurokawa, Senior Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division
Phone: +81-3-3536-1551
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
December 31, 2021
17,630
1.4
834
9.7
840
5.8
571
6.9
December 31, 2020
17,385
(18.3)
760
(21.0)
794
(18.2)
534
(19.2)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2021
96.73
-
December 31, 2020
90.11
-
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
11,830
8,512
71.9
As of March 31, 2021
10,856
8,266
76.1
(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥8,512 million
As of March 31, 2021: ¥8,266 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
-
-
55.00
55.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
-
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
55.00
55.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for
dividends announced most recently: No
1
3. Non-Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
24,000
6.6
1,000
4.8
1,000
(0.8)
677
(1.1)
114.56
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of December 31, 2021: 6,008,300 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 6,008,300 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of December 31, 2021: 98,627 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 98,627 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 5,909,673 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 5,931,963 shares
These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial results forecast and other special notes
The forward-looking statements contained in this material, including the financial results forecast, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
