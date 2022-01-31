Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dairei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2883   JP3500150002

DAIREI CO., LTD.

(2883)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Dairei : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

01/31/2022 | 12:21am EST
Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

January 31, 2022

Company name: DAIREI CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2883

URL: https://dai-rei.co.jp/

Representative: Fumiyoshi Tomita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Takeo Kurokawa, Senior Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division

Phone: +81-3-3536-1551

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2021

17,630

1.4

834

9.7

840

5.8

571

6.9

December 31, 2020

17,385

(18.3)

760

(21.0)

794

(18.2)

534

(19.2)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

96.73

-

December 31, 2020

90.11

-

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of December 31, 2021

11,830

8,512

71.9

As of March 31, 2021

10,856

8,266

76.1

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥8,512 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥8,266 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

-

-

55.00

55.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

-

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

55.00

55.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for

dividends announced most recently: No

1

3. Non-Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Basic earnings

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

24,000

6.6

1,000

4.8

1,000

(0.8)

677

(1.1)

114.56

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of December 31, 2021: 6,008,300 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 6,008,300 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of December 31, 2021: 98,627 shares
    As of March 31, 2021: 98,627 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 5,909,673 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 5,931,963 shares

  • These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial results forecast and other special notes
    The forward-looking statements contained in this material, including the financial results forecast, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

2

Disclaimer

Dairei Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 507 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 684 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
Net cash 2021 4 278 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 282 M 98,0 M 97,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart DAIREI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dairei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fumiyoshi Tomita President & Representative Director
Osamu Saito Chairman
Shigeru Kudo Executive Officer & Manager-Informations System
Takeo Kurokawa Director & Manager-Administration
Toshinari Nagao Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIREI CO., LTD.-0.37%98
WALMART INC.-4.96%381 464
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.17%39 798
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-4.60%32 511
THE KROGER CO.-3.95%31 962
TESCO PLC4.66%30 921