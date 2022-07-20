Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Dairibord Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DZL   ZW0009011975

DAIRIBORD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(DZL)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
25.05 ZWL    0.00%
03:34aDAIRIBORD : Executive & Board Changes
PU
06/06DAIRIBORD : June 6, 20222022 AGM Results
PU
05/12Tongaat Hulett suspends Zimbabwe sugar cane pre-payments over lending freeze
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dairibord : Executive & Board Changes

07/20/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF RETIREMENT AND EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

RETIREMENT: GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Anthony Mandiwanza

The Board of Directors of Dairibord Holdings Limited would like to announce the retirement of the Group Chief Executive, Anthony Mandiwanza, with effect from 30 September 2022 after a distinguished career.

Anthony joined Dairibord in 1979, rising through the ranks to hold positions of Factory Manager, Regional Manager, Operations Director and Marketing Director. He was appointed Group Chief Executive in 1996, driving the transformation of Dairibord from a loss-making state enterprise to a vibrant, profitable commercial entity. He received many accolades in his personal capacity and with the company.

Some of his iconic achievements and awards include:

  • Driving Dairibord to be the first successful state enterprise to be privatised;
  • Listing of the company on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1997, with its shares being oversubscribed on the first day to one of the best performing companies on the ZSE;
  • Diversifying the entity from being a predominant milk business to "More than Just Milk";
  • Inaugural winner of the IoDZ Director of the Year Award;
  • IoDZ Special Commendation Award as Chairman of Barclays Bank;
  • Zimbabwe Institute of Management Most Influential Leader.

During his tenure as Group Chief Executive and an Executive Director of Dairibord Holdings Limited, Anthony played a leading and influential role in the development of the dairy industry in Zimbabwe and industry associations (CZI and EMCOZ). He chaired the boards of other organisations including Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe and TSL.

We would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Anthony for his invaluable contribution to Dairibord and congratulate him on his accomplishments and the new season ahead.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT: GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Mercy Rufaro Ndoro

The Board of Directors of Dairibord Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mercy Rufaro Ndoro as the Group Chief Executive, effective 1 October 2022.

This follows a sterling career in which she has held the positions of Financial Accountant, Finance Executive and Company Secretary of Dairibord Holdings Limited. She was appointed Finance Director and an Executive Director of the Company in 2009. Mercy has a deep understanding of the business from experience in management positions spanning over 25 years in Dairibord and is firmly positioned to take the business through this transition period and beyond.

Mercy holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe. She is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and completed Leadership Principles and Organisational Leadership (General Management program) courses with the Harvard Business School.

She chairs Microplan Financial Services, a subsidiary of FBC Holdings.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT: CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Godfrey Machanzi

The Board of Dairibord Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Godfrey Machanzi as Chief Operating Officer, effective 1 June 2022.

With more than 20 years of international FMCG experience, Godfrey brings a unique set of skills and energy to drive Dairibord's growth plans. Godfrey's previous positions include: Managing Director for BAT Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland; Business Development Manager for Southern Africa and Strategy and Planning and Route to Market Implementation Manager for BAT South Africa. He has in-depth understanding of consumers and has worked with suppliers, distributors and government agencies across SADC.

Godfrey holds a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Engineering from University of Zimbabwe, a Post Grad in Maintenance Management from Augburg Germany and an MBA from Stellenbosch University South Africa. He is married to Sharon with 3 sons.

BOARD APPOINTMENT: INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Bruce Henderson

The Board of Dairibord Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Henderson as an independent non- executive director, with effect from 1 August 2022.

Bruce has experience in a broad cross- section of the economy in Southern Africa and working with large established multinationals specialising in FMCG, retail and manufacturing.

A qualified Chartered Accountant (SA), Bruce has worked in a variety of businesses in his career in advisory, financial, operational and strategic capacity, establishing greenfield and re-engineering existing businesses. He has had stints at Ernst & Young Johannesburg, Clifford Chance and Deutsche Bank UK and IDC Investment South Africa, where he seconded as CEO, before moving back to Zimbabwe in 2011 to work for private companies.

We wish Mercy, Godfrey and Bruce the greatest success in their new roles. We look forward to the combination of their wealth of experience, new ideas and perspectives to realise growth and steer the company forward.

Disclaimer

Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIRIBORD HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:34aDAIRIBORD : Executive & Board Changes
PU
06/06DAIRIBORD : June 6, 20222022 AGM Results
PU
05/12Tongaat Hulett suspends Zimbabwe sugar cane pre-payments over lending freeze
RE
2021DAIRIBORD : Dairbord to Launch Us$1,5m New Plant
AQ
2021DAIRIBORD : Rising Costs Milk Dairibord's Profit Margins
AQ
2021DAIRIBORD : Mpilo Hospital Gets Support
AQ
2021DAIRIBORD : Foreign Currency Sales Up 123 Percent
AQ
2021DAIRIBORD : Sales Drop, Earnings Hold Up
AQ
2021DAIRIBORD HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021DAIRIBORD : Dendairy Merger Talks Still On
AQ
More news
Chart DAIRIBORD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dairibord Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Anthony S. Mandiwanza Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mercy R. Ndoro Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Leonard Ladislas Tsumba Non-Executive Chairman
Anna Dhlamini Business Information Systems Executive
Gilbert Takabarasha Human Resources & Administration Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIRIBORD HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.43%0
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.81%324 714
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.37%83 118
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.91%47 040
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.16%44 217
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.37%44 160