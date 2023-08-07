Nutritious Foods and Beverages for the Sustenance of Good Health
The Directors of Dairibord Holdings Limited wish to advise the Company's shareholders and investing public that the results of the 28th Annual General meeting held on 13 July 2023 were as follows:
Number Resolution
1 Adoption of Financial Statements, Reports of Directors and Auditors.
2
2.1 Re-election of Mr C. Hawgood as a Director of the company.
- Re-electionof Mr K. Naik as a Director of the company.
- Re-electionof Mr B. Henderson as a Director of the company.
3 Approval of remuneration of the Directors for the past year.
4
4.1 Approval of remuneration of Auditors, Deloitte & Touche for the year ended 31 December 2022.
4.2 Approval of the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche Zimbabwe as auditors for the company for the current year.
By order of the board,
M. Karimupfumbi
Acting Company Secretary
3 August 2023
Result
Passed
Passed
Passed
Passed
Passed
Passed
Passed
Directors: J. Sachikonye (Chairman), *M.R. Ndoro (Group Chief Executive), N. Chiromo, C.R.J. Hawgood, B. Henderson,
R.P. Kupara, C. Mahembe, K.K. Naik. * Executive
Registered Office:
1225 Rekayi Tangwena Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe. Website: www.dairibord.com
