Number Resolution

1 Adoption of Financial Statements, Reports of Directors and Auditors.

2

2.1 Re-election of Mr C. Hawgood as a Director of the company.

Re-election of Mr K. Naik as a Director of the company. Re-election of Mr B. Henderson as a Director of the company.

3 Approval of remuneration of the Directors for the past year.

4

4.1 Approval of remuneration of Auditors, Deloitte & Touche for the year ended 31 December 2022.

4.2 Approval of the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche Zimbabwe as auditors for the company for the current year.

By order of the board,

M. Karimupfumbi

Acting Company Secretary

3 August 2023