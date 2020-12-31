Dairy Farm International : Completes Integration of WellcomeTaiwan To Carrefour

Log in
12/31/2020 | 02:31am EST
31st December 2020 For immediate release

DAIRY FARM COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF WELLCOMETAIWAN TO CARREFOUR

31 December 2020 - Today, Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited ("Dairy Farm") announces the completion of the integration of its food and grocery retail business, Wellcome Taiwan, with Carrefour Taiwan.

Dairy Farm believes this change of ownership sets the business up for future success, and provides greater opportunities for our team members to take part in the long term prosperity that comes from being in an enlarged group, offering greater service and value to customers.

Commenting on the integration, Ian McLeod, Group Chief Executive of Dairy Farm Group said "Today marks the beginning of the new chapter for Wellcome Taiwan as they combine with Carrefour to become the largest multi-formatfood retailer in Taiwan. The team should be immensely proud of the strong customer loyalty they have built over the last few years, and I have complete confidence in the future success of the business led by Carrefour, and we wish all our team members the very best for this exciting next chapter."

Dairy Farm is a leading pan-Asian retailer. The Group, together with its associates and joint ventures, operates over 10,000 outlets - including grocery retail, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores and restaurants - employing some 240,000 people, and had total sales in 2019 exceeding US$27 billion. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. It is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

- End -

For further information, please contact:

Dairy Farm Management Services Limited

Kirsten Molyneux

Marjorie Law DFGmedia@dairy-farm.com.hk(852) 2299 1788

This and other Group announcements can be accessed through the Internet at 'www.dairyfarmgroup.com'

