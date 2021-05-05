Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    D01   BMG2624N1535

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(D01)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/04
4.39 USD   +1.86%
08:57aDAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL  : 2021 AGM Proxy Votes Submitted
PU
05:51aDAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL  : Interim Management Statement
PU
03:52aDairy Farm 1Q Performance Hit by Pandemic
DJ
Dairy Farm International : 2021 AGM Proxy Votes Submitted

05/05/2021 | 08:57am EDT
Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

AGM Proxy Votes Submitted

Proxy Votes Submitted for the Annual General Meeting held on 5th May 2021

Resolution

1

To receive the Financial Statements for

2020.

2

To declare a final dividend for 2020.

3

To re-elect Anthony Nightingale as a

Director.

4

To re-elect Clive Schlee as a Director.

5

To re-elect Percy Weatherall as a

Director.

6

To re-appoint the Auditors and to

authorise the Directors to fix their

remuneration.

7

To renew the general mandate to the

Votes

Votes

Votes

For

Against

Withheld

1,156,071,020

54,003,080

6,811,508

1,208,839,400

1,234,700

6,811,508

1,170,214,415

39,169,985

7,501,208

1,202,310,309

7,763,791

6,811,508

1,169,682,217

39,702,183

7,501,208

1,209,838,100

236,000

6,811,508

Total 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608

1,216,885,608

Directors to issue new shares.

1,207,149,746 2,924,354 6,811,508 1,216,885,608

Disclaimer

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 556 M - -
Net income 2021 296 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 5 939 M 5 939 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,91 $
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Raymond Witt Managing Director & Director
Clem Charalambos Constantine Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
George Joseph Ho Director
Edward Percy Keswick Weatherall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.28%5 939
WALMART INC.-2.38%395 913
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.42%37 948
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-5.09%36 392
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED3.43%25 090
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.48%24 059
