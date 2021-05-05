Dairy Farm International : 2021 AGM Proxy Votes Submitted
Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
AGM Proxy Votes Submitted
Proxy Votes Submitted for the Annual General Meeting held on 5th May 2021
Resolution
1
To receive the Financial Statements for
2020.
2
To declare a final dividend for 2020.
3
To re-elect Anthony Nightingale as a
Director.
4
To re-elect Clive Schlee as a Director.
5
To re-elect Percy Weatherall as a
Director.
6
To re-appoint the Auditors and to
authorise the Directors to fix their
remuneration.
7
To renew the general mandate to the
Votes
Votes
Votes
For
Against
Withheld
1,156,071,020
54,003,080
6,811,508
1,208,839,400
1,234,700
6,811,508
1,170,214,415
39,169,985
7,501,208
1,202,310,309
7,763,791
6,811,508
1,169,682,217
39,702,183
7,501,208
1,209,838,100
236,000
6,811,508
Total 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608 1,216,885,608
1,216,885,608
Directors to issue new shares.
1,207,149,746 2,924,354 6,811,508 1,216,885,608
Disclaimer
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:56:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
