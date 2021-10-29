PT Hero Supermarket Tbk Nine Months 2021 Results

Page 2

PRESIDENT DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Introduction

The Company faced significant challenges for the first nine months of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the related imposition of PPKM (Enforcement of Limitation on Community Activities) and consequent changes in customer shopping habits. During the third quarter, Government restrictions on movement were increased, severely impacting store trading hours and store traffic.

Following a detailed strategic business review, the Company announced in May that it would be changing its trading approach by increasing its investment in the IKEA, Guardian and Hero Supermarket banners and pivoting away from the Giant brand. During the third quarter, the Company successfully executed the restructure of Giant Indonesia.

Financial Performance

The Company reported a net loss of Rp 747 billion for the first nine months of 2021, with Rp 456 billion non-recurring charges incurred due to the Giant restructure.

IKEA's like-for-like sales were impacted by severe Government-imposed store trading restrictions in the third quarter. However, the number of store visits improved in September relative to July and August. E-commerce contribution in the quarter continued to increase relative to prior quarters. Profitability has been impacted by pre-opening expenses associated with new store openings and reduced sales revenue. During the quarter, IKEA Indonesia opened its fourth store in Jakarta Garden City. Following this opening, IKEA has more than doubled the total area of its store network since the start of the year. This expansion follows IKEA's strategic imperatives to be more accessible and affordable to the people of Indonesia.

